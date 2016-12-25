Players sign off on new collective deal

AP

The votes are in, and labor peace in the NBA is virtually assured for several years.

The National Basketball Players Association has completed its process of voting to approve the terms of the next collective bargaining agreement between the league and its players, which was tentatively agreed upon last week.

All that is left to do now is for the two sides to sign the deal, which is to happen once the writing of the actual document is completed.

Members of the NBA’s board of governors on Wednesday voted unanimously to approve the deal, and players got their vote done subsequently.

The approvals were announced in a simple, short statement on Friday night, essentially ending a process that was blissful compared with the rancor-filled mess that surrounded the last round of labor negotiations — in which a lockout wound up threatening an entire season — five years ago.

The seven-year deal would go into effect on July 1. Either side may opt out after six years.

This era is the most lucrative in NBA history, with both salaries and revenues rising.

The league’s record US$24 billion TV deal is responsible for much of the money that the sides are essentially sharing, and the average player salary is predicted to reach US$8.5 million next season and US$10 million within four years under the new deal.

Also coming, starting on Sunday next week: Additional benefits for retired players, including better medical care, which both the union and the league wanted to deliver.