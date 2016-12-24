SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

BASEBALL

Indians sign Encarnacion

Edwin Encarnacion, one of the top names on Major League Baseball’s free-agent market, has agreed to a three-year deal with the Cleveland Indians, US media reported on Thursday. The Indians, who advanced to the World Series where they were beaten by the Chicago Cubs, are hoping the slugger will be the final piece of the puzzle. Encarnacion, 33, reportedly signed a three-year deal for US$65 million and is expected to replace Mike Napoli at first base and designated hitter. Encarnacion, a former third baseman, split time between first base and designated hitter for the Toronto Blue Jays in recent years. The Indians, winners of the American League title this year, lost to Chicago in Game 7 of the World Series.

FOOTBALL

NFL fines Beckham for shoes

New York Giants star receiver Odell Beckham Jr said the NFL fined him for wearing cleats honoring sports broadcaster Craig Sager during Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions. “I got fined 18k for Craig Sager cleats,” Beckham wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, saying the shoes were to be auctioned and the proceeds donated to cancer research. Sager, a popular sideline reporter who was a fixture in the US sports scene, died this month after waging a public battle with leukemia. The NFL allowed players to wear themed cleats to promote charity during week 13 of the season, but has since returned to its regular policy of fining players for footwear that does not conform to uniform rules.

RUGBY UNION

John Gwilliam dies at 93

John Gwilliam, who captained Wales to two Five Nations Grand Slams in 1950 and 1952, died aged 93, it was announced on Thursday. The robust No. 8 was capped 23 times from 1947-1954. His 1950 Grand Slam-winning side — they sealed it with a 21-0 whipping of France in Cardiff — was the first Wales team to achieve that feat in 39 years. A devout Christian, he earned a reputation later in life for being a disciplinarian head master, and he was no longer skipper when Wales overcame the All Blacks 13-8, Bleddyn Williams having taken over that role. A Cambridge graduate, he took a break in his studies to serve as a tank commander in World War II, and on one occasion toward the end of hostilities was seen dragging a diminutive German soldier along by his neck. When he was told that it would have been easier to shoot the soldier, Gwilliam said: “Oh no sir. Much too small.”

SOCCER

PSG sign Julian Draxler

Paris Saint-Germain have agreed a deal with VfL Wolfsburg to sign Germany World Cup-winning midfielder Julian Draxler for 36 million euros (US$37.6 million), according to the Web site of French sports daily L’Equipe. Draxler, 23, is on the market after a difficult first half to the season with struggling Wolfsburg and was widely expected to leave in next month’s transfer window. “Those who want to leave should go! That should have been done in the summer,” Wolfsburg striker Mario Gomez recently told German TV. PSG director of football Patrick Kluivert is on the lookout for reinforcements after a poor start to the campaign by their own standards, which has left them in third place in Ligue 1 at the halfway stage, five points behind leaders OGC Nice.