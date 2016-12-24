Warriors overcome slow start to school Brooklyn

NY Times News Service, NEW YORK

Barclays Center rocked hard on Thursday night, compared with the more complacent norm. There were even several minutes of astonishment in store for a capacity crowd of mixed allegiance.

The Brooklyn Nets danced with the stars, holding their own for a while. They ran off to a 16-point lead at halftime before the Golden State Warriors remembered their place in the grand scheme of things, finally hit some shots and completed the inevitable comeback victory, 117-101.

It all felt like an extraterrestrial visit. Famous basketball players, dressed in white jerseys with blue-and-gold trim, were visiting Brooklyn, New York, from a vastly different NBA universe.

“We’re going to learn a lot from these guys,” Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said. “They’re where we want to get to. We’re just starting — baby steps. You learn by watching the best. They don’t slump their shoulders. They fight through the runs.”

The Nets, at 7-21, might have some trouble learning specific lessons from the Warriors, who are an NBA-best 26-4. Penetrating off the dribble, finishing drives above the crowd and hitting clutch jumpers down the stretch are not exactly teachable skills. Neither is composure under defensive pressure.

It is really a simple matter of star power, with no deep analysis required. Even without Draymond Green, who had flown back home after the birth of his son, the Warriors featured a flock of transcendent all-stars. By contrast, the Nets roster featured two household names — Brook Lopez and Jeremy Lin — plus a group of players who would sit on the far end of the bench for most teams.

They tried hard, as the Nets often do, but Golden State entered the game averaging 117.4 points, best in the league, and the Nets do not really have an interior presence on defense. Despite Curry’s three-for-13 night from beyond the three-point arc, the Warriors turned the game around quickly in the third quarter, scoring the first 12 points and forcing turnovers by doubling Lopez and blitzing Lin.

The Nets’ 65-49 halftime lead was history within seven minutes.

The Nets committed 18 of their 26 turnovers in the second half, and Lin and Lopez combined for 11 turnovers overall.

“We’re a young team, but a lot of it is just what we stopped doing,” Lopez said. “They trapped hard, and we gave them a lot of opportunities in transition.”

The computer that helps determine the NBA schedule can be a very cruel machine. The Nets were yesterday scheduled to head to Cleveland, Ohio, for a game against NBA champions the Cavaliers.

“The fact that it’s back to back is a different ball game, but the competitor inside everybody wants to play these guys, the cream of the crop,” Nets general manager Sean Marks said. “It’s a great opportunity for our guys.”

“Nobody likes to lose at the end of the day, but we’ve got to realize our goals and aspirations, the big-picture view,” he said.