Oilers end hoodoo against Coyotes, Flyers bounce back

AP, GLENDALE, Arizona

Edmonton’s fourth line combined for seven points and Cam Talbot stopped 28 shots as the Oilers beat the Arizona Coyotes in regulation for the first time in 26 games with a 3-2 victory on Wednesday.

Arizona had gone 21-0-4 in their previous 25 games against the Oilers, including a pair of wins this season.

Edmonton jumped on the Coyotes with two goals in the first period and pushed the lead to 3-0 in the second to beat Arizona for the first time since Jan. 25, 2011.

Arizona’s points streak had been tied for the sixth-highest against one opponent in NHL history.

Mark Letestu had a goal and two assists, while Matt Hendricks had a goal and an assist.

Fellow fourth-liner Zack Kassian had two assists for the Oilers, who have won four of five.

Martin Hanzal had a goal and Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored with 6.1 seconds left for the Coyotes, who have lost three straight.

BACK ON TRACK

In Philadelphia, Steve Mason and the Flyers did not want to waste their winning streak.

Mason made 36 saves before stopping three straight shots in a shootout, while Jakub Voracek and Wayne Simmonds scored in the tiebreaker as Philadelphia beat the Washington Capitals 3-2.

Michael Raffl and Claude Giroux scored in regulation for Philadelphia, who snapped a two-game skid that followed a 10-game winning streak.

“It’s definitely good to get back in the win column,” Mason said.

“You go on a 10-game winning streak and you can’t let it slide. You can’t let it slide and counteract everything we did on the winning streak,” the goalie said.

Philadelphia’s streak ended with Saturday’s loss at the Dallas Stars. The Flyers then fell to the Nashville Predators in a shootout at home on Monday.