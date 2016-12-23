Irving, James lead short-handed Cavs past Bucks

AP, CLEVELAND, Ohio

Kyrie Irving did not get tired of seeing the Milwaukee Bucks on consecutive days this month.

In fact, he would not mind playing them a few more times in late April, May or June when it really matters.

“I hope,” he said.

Irving finished with 31 points and a career-high 13 assists, while LeBron James scored 29 on Wednesday as the Cleveland Cavaliers won their second game in 24 hours over the Bucks, 113-102, despite being without two starters.

The NBA champions were not at full strength as Kevin Love did not appear for the second straight game with a bruised left knee and J.R. Smith sat out after breaking his right thumb on Tuesday in Milwaukee.

Smith needs surgery and the Cavs will not have a timetable on his return until after the operation.

They were barely missed as Cleveland’s two biggest stars more than made up for the absences and the Cavs won for the eighth time in nine games.

After his big performance, Irving was asked if he sees the Bucks as contenders, a team Cleveland could meet in the playoffs. Milwaukee beat the Cavs 118-101 on Nov. 29.

“I hope, man. It would be great, four games against them,” Irving said. “I’m fired up to go against them every time now, for real. Ever since they kicked our [butts] in Milwaukee it’s been personal and it’s going to continue to be personal.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 28 points and Jabari Parker 27 for the Bucks, who took the Cavs to overtime at home on Tuesday, but fell behind by 21 in the fourth quarter this time and could not come back.

“They’re the champs,” Milwaukee coach Jason Kidd said. “They showed that again tonight. They never panic. They’ve seen everything. For a young team like ourselves, we’re going through that. Hopefully, we can learn from our mistakes.”

Tristan Thompson added 15 rebounds for Cleveland.

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue wanted to rest Irving and James, who played a respective 47 and 45 minutes in Tuesday’s overtime win at Milwaukee.

“He came to me and asked me how I felt. I said great,” James said. “He gave me a little look and I said: ‘I feel great,’ and uh, that was it.”

Like Irving, James sees the Bucks as a team to watch and possible challengers to the Cavs in the East. Maybe not this season, but at some point.

“The next several years they could be really, really good,” James said. “For me, I’m ready for whatever matchup. It doesn’t matter if it’s this year or if it’s several years, I’m going to be ready for it.”

James made three three-pointers in a span of 1 minute, 11 seconds in the second quarter to give Cleveland a 51-35 lead, but Lue, perhaps concerned about overworking his superstar, replaced him with Richard Jefferson.

James had an incredulous look as he ran off the floor.

“He was mad,” Lue said.

“I wished he would’ve changed his mind,” James said. “I had made three straight threes. I don’t know. It’s cool, though. We won.”