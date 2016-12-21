SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

CYCLING

Armstrong draws hundreds

Several hundred cyclists yesterday turned out for an early-morning ride with Lance Armstrong, who is in New Zealand to film a commercial for a local brewery. Armstrong issued an invitation on social media to join him cycling around Auckland’s waterfront and a crowd estimated at up to 1,000 turned out. Armstrong was stripped of his seven Tour de France titles and banned for life from cycling in 2013 after admitting he used performance-enhancing drugs throughout his career. Armstrong told the New Zealand Herald newspaper that he was glad to know he still has some support. New Zealand’s Lion Breweries has confirmed that it invited the 45-year-old Texan to New Zealand. Armstrong arrived in Auckland on Sunday from Houston, Texas, telling reporters he is in New Zealand on business.

FOOTBALL

Panthers defeat Redskins

Jonathan Stewart on Monday rushed for 132 yards as the Carolina Panthers beat the Washington Redskins 26-15 in a clash between two NFC teams struggling to make the playoffs. Cam Newton completed 21 of 37 passes for 300 yards and tight end Greg Olsen had six catches for 85 yards for Carolina, who scored 10 points in the third quarter to go up by 14. Graham Gano kicked four field goals as the Panthers held on for their second straight win in front of a crowd of 91,700 at FedEx Field. Washington dropped to 7-6-1 in the NFL season and the loss leaves them on the outside looking in at the playoffs with two games remaining. Carolina (6-8) kept their slim playoff hopes alive. Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins passed for 316 yards on 32-of-47 passing with one interception. DeSean Jackson caught seven passes for 111 yards, but Washington were held to just 29 yards rushing.

SKIING

Holmlund in medical coma

Olympic cross-country skiing bronze medalist Anna Holmlund of Sweden was put in a medically induced coma after sustaining a head injury in a training accident in Italy, Scandinavian media reported on Monday. According to the Expressen newspaper, the 29-year-old crashed while training in Bolzano ahead of yesterday’s International Ski Federation World Cup competition in Innichen in northern Italy. “It has been established she has some small bleeding on the brain and she was operated on,” Swedish cross-country sporting director Joar Baatelson was quoted as saying. Holmlund, who is second in the World Cup rankings, finished third at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

SOCCER

Bilbao rally to defeat Celta

Athletic Bilbao on Monday scored two late goals in the last La Liga game before the winter break, coming from behind to beat RC Celta de Vigo 2-1. Iago Aspas put the visitors ahead in the 54th minute. Aritz Aduriz equalized by converting a penalty-kick in the 82nd and Mikel San Jose netted the winner from the edge of the area in the third minute of stoppage time. Celta played a man down from the 80th, as defender Facundo Roncaglia was sent off with a second yellow card. It was the third straight home victory for Bilbao, who are seventh with 26 points, 11 fewer than leaders Real Madrid. Celta, winless in three games, dropped to 13th. The league resumes on Jan. 6.