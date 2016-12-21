China marathon death sheds light on unusual cheating

AFP, BEIJING

Thinking of competing in a marathon, but put off by the distance? Easy. Pay someone to run it for you.

The death of a runner in a half-marathon in southeastern Xiamen, China, this month has highlighted an unexpected form of cheating.

When a runner suffered a heart attack and collapsed 4.5km from the finish line, at first it seemed like a tragic death.

However, a subsequent investigation revealed that the victim was actually running on behalf of someone else.

The trickster has since been given a life ban from competing in the event, the Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

According to the Beijing Youth Daily, 30 of the 18,000 people who had registered to participate in the Dec. 10 event were disqualified.

Reasons for the bans were not given, but the newspaper said high-school students were told they could earn credits toward university entrance examinations if they finished in the top 100 places in the race, hinting at one possible motive for cheating.

Critics took to social media to attack the cheats, while others blamed race organizers.

“Without any systematic training or willpower, what they want is to take photos and tell the world on social media that they are leading a fashionably ‘healthy’ life,” Xinhua quoted a poster named Chiphell as saying on one microblogging site.

Organizers acknowledged that it was possible for a non-runner to pick up another person’s bib, partly to help out-of-towners who might not be able to do so in person.

“Trading of number bibs is banned, but it is also hard to detect,” a committee member told Xinhua.

Such cheating is not entirely new. In 2010, some runners in the Xiamen marathon were disqualified for covering part of the route by bus.

Xinhua quoted one marathon runner, surnamed Liu, as saying he had witnessed all kinds of cheating at races.

Those who failed to get a number in the lottery could buy one from lucky registrants or simply take their chances by mixing into the crowd on the race track, he said.

Others who wanted a finisher’s certificate, but did not want to actually complete the race, would either have someone else run for them or take shortcuts on the course, he said.

“The organizers should first be blamed for the chaos,” another runner, surnamed Gao, told Xinhua. “Once I saw a man running with a woman’s number bib. The bib colors for male and female runners are different. Anyone who was not color-blind could easily spot it, but all the referees along the route just turned a blind eye.”

The tactic recalls the case of unremarkable Cuban runner Rosie Ruiz, who won the Boston Marathon in 1980 before suspicious officials realized she had taken the subway for part of the race and emerged from a station not far from the finish line.

Long-distance running has become increasingly popular in China since the country’s first marathon was held in Beijing in 1981.

More than 300 events are now held each year, according to the Chinese Athletic Association, despite the kind of air pollution that in 2014 forced runners to compete in Beijing wearing face masks in choking conditions.

While some say the surge in popularity is due to the increasing desire to be seen to have a healthy lifestyle, others suspect the trend is driven by wanting to score social media points, rather than love of the sport, Xinhua said.

It said that 14 people have died in marathons over the past three years, including the substitute runner in Xiamen this month and another competitor in the same race, who collapsed after the finish line.