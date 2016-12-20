Beal’s 41 points lead Wizards past struggling Clippers

AFP, WASHINGTON

Bradley Beal scored 41 points to lead the Washington Wizards to a 117-110 NBA victory on Sunday over a Los Angeles Clippers team suddenly struggling on the defensive end.

Beal’s second 40-point game of the season included six three-pointers.

Markieff Morris scored 23 points, while John Wall added 18 points and 11 assists for Washington, whose third straight victory was their longest streak of the season.

The Wizards made 12 of 15 field-goal attempts in the fourth quarter and finished 53.1 percent from the field. They made 10 of their 19 three-point attempts as they erased an 11-point second-half deficit.

“That’s terrible,” Clippers star Chris Paul said of a defensive effort that saw Los Angeles unable to hang onto a 102-95 fourth-quarter lead. “We have to figure it out. They were just too comfortable tonight. We gave them everything they wanted.”

Beal’s sixth three-pointer tied the game at 102-102 with 5 minutes, 1 second to play.

Marcin Gortat’s three-point play with 3:03 remaining put the Wizards up for good at 109-106.

The Wizards have now won five of their past six games.

“I think we understand each other a little bit better and that we all bought into the system,” Gortat said of Washington’s turnaround. “Just execution defensively is better.”

For the Clippers it was a disappointing end to a three-game road trip that started with two victories.

Blake Griffin had 26 points for the Clippers, but none in the fourth quarter.

Clippers coach Doc Rivers was ejected after picking up two technical fouls with 1:08 remaining — moments after Morris hit back-to-back jumpers.

Rivers said he did not think his questioning of a foul call on Paul warranted a technical.

“At some point my job is to ask a question,” Rivers said. “You shouldn’t get a technical for that.”

He also thought his side’s defense in the second half did not justify a win.

“I thought they were far more physical than us in the second half,” Rivers said of the Wizards. “I thought we attacked them in the first half. I thought we attacked them at the beginning of third, but once they smelled blood in the water, I thought they were on the attack. I thought we played on our heels, both ends.”

The Wizards certainly took advantage, especially Beal, who is enjoying a breakout season and went into the contest averaging 22 points per game.

“My game is still not where I want it to be,” the fifth-year player said. “It’s developing for sure. I’m definitely a lot more confident in my game, but I’m my biggest critic. I always want to get better.”