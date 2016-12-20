Guardiola pins his hopes on Chelsea wobble

AFP, MANCHESTER, England

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said his side would be ready to pounce if English Premier League leaders Chelsea falter following their impressive 2-1 comeback victory over title rivals Arsenal.

Chelsea have streaked clear at the summit thanks to a storming run of 11 consecutive victories.

City trail Antonio Conte’s side by seven points, having climbed to second place by coming from behind to beat Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, and Guardiola says the leaders are in their sights.

Asked if the win, secured by second-half goals from Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling, would give City a psychological boost, Guardiola nodded and replied: “A lot.”

“Seven points is a huge distance and when a team can make 11 victories in a row, you just can say congratulations, but at least to be there as much possible, and waiting if the opponent fails sometimes, and waiting until the last part of the season to be there, to fight for the title,” he said.

Since Guardiola’s arrival in England, following stellar stints at Barcelona and Bayern Munich, there has been huge interest in whether his passing principles would prevail in the Premier League.

The City manager triggered his team’s comeback by moving Kevin de Bruyne up front at halftime and switching Sterling to the right flank, but he played down the significance of the decision.

“Because we won, now the trainer is a genius,” said Guardiola, who faced criticism following one-sided losses to Chelsea and Leicester City.

Guardiola said he had apologized to John Stones after benching the centerback for the second game running, but he hailed Yaya Toure, who has become an increasingly vital cog in City’s midfield, despite Guardiola initially freezing him out.

Asked if Toure’s form might earn the 33-year-old an extension to his contract, which expires at the end of the season, Guardiola replied: “No answer to that question.”

“What I am impressed most [by] is his huge quality,” he said. “He looks like a boy. He played awesome. It is not in terms of when he has the ball, it’s the personality. When we are in trouble, he goes there, asks for the ball, pass, pass. When Yaya plays at that level, because he is fit and focused, he is an exceptional, exceptional player.”

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said his side had fallen to “two offside goals” and suggested match officials are unfairly protected from criticism.

He had previously been critical of the referee following Arsenal’s 2-1 loss at Everton on Tuesday last week, arguing the winning goal had stemmed from an incorrectly awarded corner.

The successive losses leave Arsenal nine points below Chelsea and Wenger said his team would need to tighten up defensively.

“We have to come back next week and win our game [against West Bromwich Albion],” Wenger said. “We had a horrible week, absolutely horrible, and what is worse, out of two good performances we get zero points and out of two leading positions we lost two games. That of course is very disappointing.”

“Before we think about the nine points, we have to come back to be realistic. For a while we have not kept a clean sheet [eight league games]. If you want to play at the top, you have to keep clean sheets,” he said.