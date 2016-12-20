Nair triple-ton fuels record India total

Reuters, CHENNAI, India

Karun Nair made an epic unbeaten triple-century to power India to their highest-ever innings total against a demoralized England in the fifth and final Test in Chennai yesterday.

Nair became only the second India batsman to score a Test triple-century and his 303 not out helped the hosts post a massive 759-7 before skipper Virat Kohli declared.

After conceding a 282-run lead, England finished on 12-0, needing to bat out the final day to save the match and prevent a 4-0 series loss.

Captain Alastair Cook was unbeaten on 3 at the close of play, with Keaton Jennings on 9 after a difficult day in the field for the tourists.

Nair struck his 32nd four off Adil Rashid to bring up his triple-century, before raising his bat in celebration as his coach Anil Kumble, a keen photographer, captured the moment on camera.

Nair was at the other end when Lokesh Rahul, his partner in a 161-run fourth-wicket stand, fell agonizingly short of his double-century on Sunday by playing a rash shot when 1 run away from the milestone.

Playing only his third Test, Nair brought up his maiden century in the morning session, turned it into a double after tea and accelerated to reach the 300-mark in an innings which also included four sixes.

Resuming on 391-4, India lost Murali Vijay for 29, but Nair and Ravichandran Aswin added 181 runs for the fifth wicket to put the hosts firmly in command.

Batting down the order following a shoulder injury, Vijay became debutant Liam Dawson’s first Test victim when the left-arm spinner trapped him leg before wicket.

Nair was on 217 when Joe Root dropped him at slip off Jake Ball and the batsman also survived a stumping opportunity.

Ashwin hit a six off Moeen Ali and registered his 10th Test half-century before he fell for 67 to a brilliant diving catch by Jos Buttler off Broad.

Virender Sehwag is the only other India batsman to make a Test triple-century, achieving the feat twice.