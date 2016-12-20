Home / Sports
Tue, Dec 20, 2016 - Page 16　

Nair triple-ton fuels record India total

Reuters, CHENNAI, India

Karun Nair made an epic unbeaten triple-century to power India to their highest-ever innings total against a demoralized England in the fifth and final Test in Chennai yesterday.

Nair became only the second India batsman to score a Test triple-century and his 303 not out helped the hosts post a massive 759-7 before skipper Virat Kohli declared.

After conceding a 282-run lead, England finished on 12-0, needing to bat out the final day to save the match and prevent a 4-0 series loss.

Captain Alastair Cook was unbeaten on 3 at the close of play, with Keaton Jennings on 9 after a difficult day in the field for the tourists.

Nair struck his 32nd four off Adil Rashid to bring up his triple-century, before raising his bat in celebration as his coach Anil Kumble, a keen photographer, captured the moment on camera.

Nair was at the other end when Lokesh Rahul, his partner in a 161-run fourth-wicket stand, fell agonizingly short of his double-century on Sunday by playing a rash shot when 1 run away from the milestone.

Playing only his third Test, Nair brought up his maiden century in the morning session, turned it into a double after tea and accelerated to reach the 300-mark in an innings which also included four sixes.

Resuming on 391-4, India lost Murali Vijay for 29, but Nair and Ravichandran Aswin added 181 runs for the fifth wicket to put the hosts firmly in command.

Batting down the order following a shoulder injury, Vijay became debutant Liam Dawson’s first Test victim when the left-arm spinner trapped him leg before wicket.

Nair was on 217 when Joe Root dropped him at slip off Jake Ball and the batsman also survived a stumping opportunity.

Ashwin hit a six off Moeen Ali and registered his 10th Test half-century before he fell for 67 to a brilliant diving catch by Jos Buttler off Broad.

Virender Sehwag is the only other India batsman to make a Test triple-century, achieving the feat twice.

This story has been viewed 158 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top