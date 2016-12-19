Stars hold on to win 3-1, end Flyers’ victory streak

AFP, LOS ANGELES

The Philadelphia Flyers’ NHL winning streak ended at 10 games on Saturday as the Dallas Stars handed them their first defeat since Nov. 25.

Adam Cracknell scored what proved to the game winner early in the third period of the 3-1 triumph.

Antti Niemi made 31 saves for the Stars in Dallas.

“They were obviously the hottest team in the NHL and we knew that. After the first [period], there was some talking here [in the locker room],” Stars center Tyler Seguin said.

“We played a solid game. Especially the second half, and we found a way in the third on home ice,” he added.

Taylor Leier scored his first NHL goal at 16 minutes, 44 seconds of the first period on a rebound, which gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead.

Radek Faska knotted the score at 1-1 on a rebound at 4 minutes, 48 seconds of the second.

Cracknell gave Dallas a 2-1 lead at 2 minutes, 27 seconds of the third on a rebound after a point shot by John Klingberg for his fourth goal of the season.

Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov almost tied the game when he hit the crossbar on a wrist shot at 10 minutes, 8 seconds of the third period.

However, Jordie Benn scored into the Flyers’ empty net to put Dallas up 3-1.

Flyers coach Dave Hakstol was not too concerned about the streak ending.

“I said it all along, I don’t think anyone has been too focused on any of the extracurricular stuff,” Hakstol said.

“It’s been about the two points every night and that’s what I was concerned with tonight and I think our guys will be as well — two points that were available going into the third period and we came up short,” he added.