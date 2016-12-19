Jets disappoint fans again in loss to Miami

NY Times News Service, EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey

Steve Bosque and his three buddies had just finished their first shot of Fireball whiskey in section G7 of a half-empty New York Jets parking lot on Saturday night when the conversation turned especially bleak.

“The team has gone astray,” Bosque said.

There was the shocking retrenchment of cornerback Darrelle Revis’ coverage ability; the porous offensive line; the dismal defense; and the head coach, Todd Bowles, who seemed in over his head.

And do not get him started on Ryan Fitzpatrick, who would later find his way back onto the field.

“We’ve been saddled with quarterbacks that have gotten us to the gate, but never gotten us through,” said Bosque, 40, who is from South Jersey.

With that, he took another shot.

For another team, another city, it might have been a more festive occasion. It was the NFL’s first Saturday night game of the season, on the weekend before Christmas. Instead, the Jets were continuing their dismal march to the end of another unsatisfactory campaign. With the cold weather and early snow showers, it seemed a wonder that any fans had showed up at all.

However, by kickoff, the stands were (mostly) full to see the Jets face the Miami Dolphins, who were still in the playoff hunt, despite having recently lost their starting quarterback, Ryan Tannehill, to a knee injury.

Led by backup Matt Moore, the Dolphins handed the flatlining Jets their 10th loss, 34-13, and dropped their record at MetLife Stadium to 1-6.

Of course, Jets fans are known for having thick skins. The team has not reached the post-season since 2010. It has finished in last place in its division more than three times as often as it has finished first.

However, this season has seemed to carry with it a particularly ruthless sting. The Jets went 10-6 last year, and many fans thought they could be even better with the veteran players they had returning.

Or, at the very least, they should have been in the playoff hunt in Week 15.

However, the fans did not see this coming.

“Definitely not this,” said Brad Dwyer, 22, of Manhattan, New York. “I didn’t expect it to fall apart so fast. It just seems like turmoil.”

There was plenty of blame to go around, in every facet of the game.

“I thought they’d be a top-five defense,” Queens, New York, native Robert Dito Jr said before the game. “The defense really let us down.”

His words were prescient. Moore, making his first start since the 2011 season, threw a career-high four touchdown passes.

Dito’s father, Robert Dito Sr, picked a different, and just as easy, target: “Quarterback-wise, I don’t know where we’re going.”

Bryce Petty, who threw two interceptions, left the game with the wind knocked out of him in the fourth quarter after being sandwiched by two linemen. Fitzpatrick closed out the game.

The fans could have added special teams to their list of gripes: The Dolphins blocked a punt and returned it for a score, the first of three unanswered touchdowns for Miami in the third quarter.

Even before this latest dismal effort, Dwyer’s younger brother, Ethan, did not sound ready to let Bowles off the hook for the giant backward step the Jets took this season.

“You go from having a good season last year to falling apart this year,” he said. “That can’t happen. You have to be able to keep your team together.”

Two long-time season ticket holders, Ron and Fred Kuntzman of New Canaan, Connecticut, said they were disappointed with the season, although they did not seem surprised by how it had gone.