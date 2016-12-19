Ex-Cav Mozgov makes bittersweet return to Cleveland

AFP, LOS ANGELES

The Los Angeles Lakers’ visit to Cleveland, Ohio, on Saturday ended in an unsurprising loss to reigning champions the Cavaliers, but there was a bright spot for ex-Cavs center Timofey Mozgov.

Mozgov, who inked a four-year, US$64 million deal with the Lakers after winning a title with the Cavaliers in June, finally collected his NBA championship ring.

The small ceremony in which he was recognized shortly before the game was made more special when his former teammates mobbed him at half-court.

“I miss this place. I’m not going to lie,” the Russian said. “It was a lot of emotions. I miss you guys, but I’m happy where I’m at right now.”

Mozgov has started all but one game for the Lakers this season.

His 8.3 points and 5 rebounds per game is a slight increase on his numbers from last season, when he struggled with knee trouble.

“Last season I was coming off the [knee] surgery and probably rushed it too much,” Mozgov said.

“Didn’t really heal and had the problem the whole season, but then I got an off-season and recovery right and then I played for my national team to get my rhythm back, and just feels good right now,” he added.

One thing that has not changed for Mozgov in Los Angeles is his passion.

“He gets upset a lot, which is entertaining to the whole team and staff, because we don’t understand what he’s saying,” Lakers coach Luke Walton said of Mozgov’s rants in Russian.

Although they were in hostile territory, the Lakers did not begrudge Mozgov his moment in the sun.

“It’s well-deserved and we’re all happy for him,” Walton said.

Although the Lakers’ 119-108 defeat was their 19th of the season, Mozgov said he had no regrets.

“We have a young, good team and we play hard. We’re growing up together and I like it,” he said.