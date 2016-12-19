Rahul’s 199 powers India in fifth Test

AFP, CHENNAI, India

Opener Lokesh Rahul hit a career-best 199 to power India’s strong reply as England’s bowlers struggled on the third day of the fifth and final Test in Chennai, India, yesterday.

India were 391-4 at stumps with Karun Nair (71) and Murali Vijay (17) at the crease. The hosts still trail by 86 runs in response to England’s 477.

Rahul shared a 161-run fourth-wicket partnership with Nair before missing out on what could have been his maiden double-century.

Rahul, who recorded his fourth Test century, was the ninth batsman in the world to get out on 199 after falling to leg-spinner Adil Rashid in the final moments of the day.

The 24-year-old chased Rashid’s delivery on the off-side to give away a catch to point as he crumpled into a heap with his hands on his head.

Earlier, Rahul had surpassed his previous best of 158 as he entertained a raucous crowd with a couple of reverse-sweeps.

He struck 16 fours and three sixes during his marathon knock, prompting England skipper Alastair Cook to rotate his bowling options.

The tourists took the second new ball in the 85th over of the innings, but Rahul and Nair made sure that India continued to pile on the runs.

Nair recorded his maiden Test half-century in just his third match to play the perfect anchor role as Rahul piloted the India innings until his departure.

England’s pacemen worked hard on a batting-friendly M.A. Chidambaram pitch to claim the two crucial wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara (16) and skipper Virat Kohli (15) in the afternoon session.

It was the first time in the series that Kohli, who leads the batting chart with 655 runs, had been out for fewer than 40. He chipped a drive to extra-cover off Stuart Broad.

India hold an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-Test series.