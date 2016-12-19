Battling Pakistan batsmen resist Aussie victory drive

AFP, BRISBANE, Australia

Asad Shafiq scored a thrilling century as Pakistan put up spirited resistance to Australia yesterday, frustrating the hosts’ attempts to wrap up the first Test with a day to spare.

Shafiq dashed for three runs off a cut shot in the final over of the fourth day to reach his 10th Test century off 140 balls in the day-night match at the Gabba in Brisbane.

The tourists, who have lost their past nine Tests in Australia, refused to buckle, despite the loss of key batsmen Younis Khan, Azhar Ali and skipper Misbah-ul-Haq.

At the close on a storm-hit day, with Shafiq leading the way, Pakistan had just two wickets left and were 382-8.

They trail the hosts by 107 runs heading into today’s final day.

Play was extended by an extra half an hour to seek a result, but the tourists held firm.

Steve Smith dropped a two-handed chance at second slip when Shafiq was on 72 off Mitchell Starc’s bowling with three regulation overs left in the day.

Shafiq gave as good as he got and led the resistance with a belligerent knock including 10 fours and a six.

Mohammad Amir, in the first year of his return to international cricket following a five-year ban for spot-fixing, hit his highest Test score in a stubborn 92-run seventh-wicket partnership with Shafiq.

Amir’s previous best was 39 not out against England at The Oval in London in August, but he fell late in the session for 48 off 63 balls with five fours.

The Australia bowlers endured a long grind, with a three-hour final session ending only at 10:09pm after a fierce storm lashed the ground just before tea.

The bowlers, who took seven wickets for 24 in the first innings, were frustrated by a lack of assistance from the pink ball under lights in the second.

Australia are defending an unbeaten run of 27 Tests at the Gabba. Their last defeat was in 1988 at the hands of the West Indies.

The hosts went into the night session needing five wickets for victory and removed first-innings top-scorer Sarfraz Ahmed for 24.

Misbah was caught behind off Bird for 5.

Younis Khan had also kept the bowlers at bay, but was out to a rash shot 30 minutes before the dinner break.

Starc persisted with a short-pitched plan and it finally paid off when Azhar Ali tried to flick a rising ball down to fine-leg, only to edge to Matthew Wade.