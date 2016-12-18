SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

TOUCH RUGBY

Beasts win Taipei final

The Taipei Beasts wrapped up a comfortable win in the final of the Taipei Touch Association’s Winter League at the Bailing rugby fields in Shilin District yesterday. The Taipei Hulks, who finished second on the ladder, had their line crossed regularly and picked up a consolation touchdown late on. Veteran Johan Koekemoer finished off the scoring with a dance to the line to make it 5-1. AyKang Galaxy finished third after unlocking the defenses of the Taipei Celts, winning 9-4 in their playoff, while KGB were fifth in the playoff for fifth and sixth against Taipei American School, winning 7-2. The school team are hosting an all-female tournament on Jan. 21.

SOCCER

Conceicao starts well

Coach Sergio Conceicao’s first Ligue 1 match in charge of struggling Nantes ended with a 2-0 win at Angers SCO on Friday. Veteran midfielder Guillaume Gillet scored in the first half and 19-year-old midfielder Amine Harit netted his first league goal shortly after halftime. The win moved Nantes up one place to 18th ahead of the rest of the weekend’s games. Conceicao, who made 56 appearances as a winger for Portugal, took over after Rene Girard was fired. His side beat Montpellier Herault 3-1 midweek to reach the Coupe de la Ligue quarter-finals.

RUGBY UNION

Goosen exit shocks Racing

French club champion Racing 92 were considering legal action after they were shocked by the retirement of 24-year-old Springboks back Johan Goosen on Friday. Goosen made “the unbelievable decision” to stop playing and return home to South Africa where he had “an alleged hiring as a commercial director,” Racing said in a statement on their Web site. Club president Jacky Lorenzetti said Goosen was making a mistake to end his playing career and not respecting a new contract in June that gave him three more years at the Paris-based club. “The club reserve the right to give such conduct all appropriate judicial follow-up, both with regard to Johan Goosen and those who advise him,” Lorenzetti said. Goosen joined Racing from the Cheetahs in 2014 and helped them win their first Top 14 title this year in 26 years. His ability to play across the backline earned him Top 14 player of the year and a recall to the Springboks after two years. He received seven more Test caps this year, the last just three weeks ago in Cardiff. Goosen was not in the Racing lineup who lost to Glasgow 23-7 on Friday in European Champions Cup pool play.

ICE HOCKEY

Eakin banned after charge

The National Hockey League on Friday announced that it was slapping Dallas Stars forward Cody Eakin with a four-game suspension for a charge on New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist. The incident occurred on Thursday halfway through the first period of their game. Canadian Eakin was assessed a major penalty for charging and a game misconduct for a heavy blow that knocked Lundqvist’s helmet off and sent him crashing to the ice. “First thing is the league better do something about that hit,” Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said after the game. “It’s everything you want to take away from the game.” Lundqvist, of Sweden, left the ice after the hit, but returned about five minutes later and completed a 2-0 shutout.