Rodney Hood’s three lifts Utah Jazz

AFP, LOS ANGELES

Rodney Hood nailed the game-winning basket with 0.8 seconds remaining to lift the Utah Jazz to a 103-100 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday.

Hood finished with 15 points as his clutch three-pointer came after the Mavericks tied it 100-100 on a fadeaway jumper from Harrison Barnes with 45 seconds remaining to close out a 14-3 run.

“It is the best feeling in the world. You dream of hitting a shot like that,” Hood said. “I am glad we pulled out this win. I was really aggressive early. In the second half they tried to make me a playmaker and I found my teammates.”

Dallas had a chance to take the lead, but Deron Williams missed a go-ahead three-pointer seconds before Hood pushed the ball up the court and scored.

Rudy Gobert finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds for his sixth straight double-double for hosts Utah, who improved to 17-10.

Gordon Hayward and Trey Lyles added 13 points apiece for the Jazz, who won for the 10th time in their past 12 games.

Barnes scored 21 points and Williams added 18 to lead Dallas. Wesley Matthews and Seth Curry had 13 apiece for the Mavericks, who dropped to 6-20 on the season.

Utah took a 50-47 lead on a Dante Exum three-pointer. Hayward finished off a dunk and scored on a three-pointer on back-to-back possessions to put the Jazz up 62-53 with 66 seconds remaining in the half.

The Mavericks rallied again in the third quarter. Wesley Matthews drained a three-pointer to cap a 10-2 run and tie the score at 70.

Utah did not let Dallas actually take the lead. The Jazz answered with a 17-5 run, going up 87-75 with 1 minute, 7 seconds left in the third quarter on back-to-back layups from Shelvin Mack and Trey Lyles. Hood and Hayward got the run going when they each buried critical three-pointers.

In Houston, James Harden delivered his second straight triple-double as the Houston Rockets made an NBA record 24 three-pointers in a 122-100 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Rockets continued their record-setting ways this season, setting the single game mark for threes made and attempted (64).

Eric Gordon scored a season-high 29 points as the Rockets improved to 20-7 and extended their winning streak to nine games.

“I think it’ll happen again for sure,” Gordon said. “A lot of teams like to load up trying to not let us get layups and it forces us to shoot threes. It’s like: ‘Why not?’ I think we’ll have that chance again.”

Elsewhere, Isaiah Thomas returned to the lineup with a bang as the Boston Celtics ended their three-game losing streak with a fourth-quarter explosion en route to a 96-88 win over the Charlotte Hornets. Thomas, who missed four games with a groin strain, scored 26 points, while Al Horford added 18 to lead the Celtics.

Kemba Walker, Charlotte’s leading scorer, missed the game because of a personal issue and was to rejoin the team yesterday in Atlanta.

The Hornets missed him, shooting just 32.7 percent from the floor in their fourth straight loss.

In Orlando, Evan Fournier scored 21 points, including 11 points in the final 2 minutes, 20 seconds, to spark the Orlando Magic to a 118-111 victory over the Brooklyn Nets at Amway Arena. Reserve center Nikola Vucevic, returning from a three-game absence, had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Magic, who snapped a six game home losing skid. Serge Ibaka contributed 18 points and 10 rebounds.