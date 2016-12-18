Televisa affiliate surfaces amid FIFA probe

Reuters, NEW YORK

An unnamed company described in a sweeping probe of corruption in soccer’s world governing body FIFA matches the description of a close affiliate of Grupo Televisa, the largest broadcaster in Latin America, according to a Reuters review of US and Swiss government documents.

In court papers filed on Tuesday, US prosecutors said an affiliate of a major broadcasting company headquartered in Latin America helped to pay millions of dollars in bribes to obtain the rights in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay for the next four World Cup tournaments.

Reuters said it determined that the affiliate is Mountrigi Management Group Ltd, a Swiss company formed by Televisa that obtained the rights to broadcast the 2018 and 2022 games in those countries and across the region.

Swiss company registration documents show that Mountrigi and Televisa are registered in that country under the same address and share several board members.

The court documents do not state that either the companies or their executives are targets of the investigation. Neither company has been charged with wrongdoing.

“We have no knowledge it refers to us,” a Televisa spokesman said in an e-mail, adding that the US Department of Justice has not contacted the company to ask about the FIFA case.

In the court documents, prosecutors said “Broadcasting Company Executive #1” helped pay the bribes to the FIFA official.

The Televisa spokesman denied the documents referred to one of its executives.

“We are certain all of the people from Mountrigi or Televisa that have dealt with FIFA have acted correctly and have not paid any bribes nor any kickback to FIFA official related to the acquisition of rights,” the Televisa spokesman said.

Willi Dietschi, a Swiss attorney who is listed in Swiss company registration documents as the president of the board of directors of both Mountrigi and Televisa’s corporate entity in Switzerland, referred questions to the Latin American broadcaster.

John Marzulli, a spokesman for the US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, which is handling the case, declined to comment.

The reference marks the first time a Mexican company has come under scrutiny by US prosecutors in the sweeping FIFA investigation. Mexican broadcasters have played an outsized role in international soccer since the early days of the sport’s move into lucrative television markets.

So far 43 individuals and businesses from 20 countries have been indicted by US prosecutors on racketeering, wire-fraud, money laundering and other charges arising from the probe. Twenty people and two related companies have pleaded guilty.

Other unnamed broadcasters have previously been referred to by prosecutors in the wide-ranging investigation, which exploded onto the international stage in May last year when law-enforcement agents swept into a luxury hotel in Zurich, Switzerland, and arrested more than half a dozen top FIFA officials.

An unnamed Miami sports marketing company that appeared in the indictment coinciding with the arrests turned out to be Media World, an affiliate of Spanish media giant Imagina Group. Later that year the FBI raided Media World’s offices, and two executives pleaded guilty in the case. They have yet to be sentenced.

Another sports marketing company described in a superseding indictment as having paid bribes has longstanding ties to US entertainment company 21st Century Fox, according to securities filings and other government documents.