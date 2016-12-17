Pacemen have Pakistan on the ropes

AFP, BRISBANE, Australia

A withering spell of fast bowling backed up by exceptional catching had Pakistan on their knees as the hosts took charge of the day-night first Test in Brisbane, Australia, yesterday.

Australia’s three-man pace attack — Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Jackson Bird — routed the tourists’ batting lineup under the lights at the Gabba.

Starc and Hazlewood took three wickets each, while Bird chimed in with 2-7 to leave skipper Steve Smith pondering whether to enforce the follow-on after a seven-wicket final session.

At the close, Pakistan were hanging on at 97-8t and trailing by 332 runs, with Sarfraz Ahmed on 31 and Mohammad Amir 8 not out.

“We lost the session completely, the credit goes to the Australian bowlers,” fast bowler Wahab Riaz said. “We will definitely try to fight back. Obviously, it’s a huge lead right now, but we can try our level best, try to restrict them, if we get to bowl again.”

Rookie Peter Handscomb hit a maiden century in Australia’s first innings 429, but it was the bowlers coupled with inept Pakistan batting which had the pink ball hurtling to an early resolution

Hazlewood put the tourists on the skids with two wickets in two balls in his fifth over.

Babar Azam got a thick edge which flew to Steve Smith at second slip for 19 and Younis Khan feathered the next ball to wicketkeeper Matthew Wade for a golden duck.

Skipper Misbah-ul-Haq played well away from his body, nicking to Matthew Renshaw at first slip off Bird for 4.

Asad Shafiq soon followed, prodding at Starc to give Khawaja another slips catch for 2.

Sami Aslamwas caught behind off Bird for 22 off 100 balls.

Wahab Riaz and Yasir Shah followed within minutes of each other, but Sarfraz and Amir saw out play to stumps.

Handscomb made the most of his opportunity with a polished 105.

He was out shortly after tea when he chopped a Wahab delivery on to his stumps, one ball after Josh Hazlewood was caught at first slip in Mohammad Amir’s previous over.

Tailenders Nathan Lyon (29) and Bird (19) hit out in a crowd-pleasing last-wicket stand of 49, while Wahab Riaz and Amir both finished with four wickets each.

“Ultimately, we need to take 20 wickets to win the game, and if we give the bowlers time to rest up they can come out firing and hopefully rattle through them again,” Handscomb said.