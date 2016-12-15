SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

BASEBALL

Owners ratify deal: source

A person with knowledge of the meeting said baseball owners have ratified the sport’s new collective bargaining agreement by a 29-1 vote. Speaking on the condition of anonymity, because no announcement was made, the person said Tampa Bay Rays managing general partner Stuart Sternberg was the lone dissenting vote during the telephone meeting on Tuesday. Sternberg declined to comment in an e-mail to reporters. Players had also been scheduled to hold a ratification vote. The agreement raises the luxury tax thresholds, increases some of the tax rates, imposes a hard cap on signing bonuses for international amateurs and bans smokeless tobacco for players who do not already have major league service. It also eliminates the provision that gave World Series home-field advantage to the All-Star winner and bans rookie hazing that includes dressing up as women.

GOLF

Mickelson out after surgery

Phil Mickelson faces an indefinite period on the sidelines after undergoing a second hernia operation in the space of two months, his management company has confirmed. A statement from Lagadere Sports late on Monday said the 46-year-old was expected to make a full recovery from the surgery. The operation will not prevent him from serving as a tournament ambassador at the CareerBuilder Challenge in La Quinta, California, on Jan. 19 to 22. Mickelson underwent a hernia operation in October, three days after his eighth-place finish in the Safeway Open. Currently 19th in the World Golf Rankings, Mickelson is a five-time major tournament champion and 42-time winner on the PGA Tour. The famed left-hander’s last win came at the 2013 Open Championship at Muirfield.

OLYMPICS

Rio organizers owe millions

Almost four months after the Olympics ended, Rio de Janeiro Games organizers are unable to pay some of their bills, including US$3.7 million owed to the International Paralympic Committee. Committee spokesman Craig Spence told reporters that the money is owed for travel grants, which is part of the contractual agreement to host the Olympics and Paralympics. “Never have we faced an issue like this with an organizing committee so late paying travel grants,” Spence said. The default is the latest for Rio organizers, who have also been late paying hundreds of creditors and contract employees.

TENNIS

ITF lauds Murray, Kerber

Britain’s Andy Murray and Germany’s Angelique Kerber were named International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Champions on Tuesday, capping stellar years for the men’s and women’s world Nos. 1. Murray, whose brother Jamie was named doubles World Champion along with Brazil’s Bruno Soares, won Wimbledon in July before becoming the first player to win two Olympic singles gold medals when he retained his crown in Rio de Janeiro in August. He won nine titles in a milestone year that ended with him beating rival Novak Djokovic to win the ATP Tour Finals and seal the year-end rankings top spot. Kerber enjoyed an equally impressive season, winning the Australian and US Open titles, as well as an Olympic silver medal in Rio.