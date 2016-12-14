SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

SOCCER

Chapecoense player honored

Chapecoense goalkeeper Danilo, who was killed in an air crash in Colombia last month, was posthumously named Brazil’s Player of the Year after a vote by fans on Monday. Danilo, whose last gasp save in the semi-final against San Lorenzo helped his side into the Copa Sudamericana final, got 48 percent of the Internet vote. His mother, Ilaides Padilha, collected the award on his behalf at a ceremony in Rio de Janeiro. “In the name of Chapecoense, I want to thank everyone for their affection and ask for their prayers,” Padilha said. “May the future warriors that come to Chapecoense be like the warriors that left there.”

SOCCER

Atletico Madrid fall further

Atletico Madrid’s struggles continued in La Liga on Monday with a 3-0 loss against Villarreal, a result that left the club 12 points behind leaders Real Madrid. Two defensive mistakes in the first half led to Atletico’s third loss in five rounds and dropped Diego Simeone’s team to sixth place after 15 rounds. Manuel Trigueros opened the scoring for the hosts at El Madrigal, Jonathan dos Santos got the second and Roberto Soriano sealed the victory.

SOCCER

Roma score 1-0 win

AS Roma’s Radja Nainggolan hit a second-half scorcher to secure a 1-0 win over AC Milan, who saw M’Baye Niang miss a first-half penalty, to close to within four points of Serie A leaders Juventus on Monday. Nainggolan beat Milan’s teenaged goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in the 62nd minute to make it three wins in succession. Roma remained second, four points off the lead, with Milan seven adrift in third.

CRICKET

De Villiers steps down

A.B. de Villiers has stepped down as South Africa’s Test captain, a decision prompted by his prolonged absence through injury and the success of stand-in skipper Faf du Plessis on the victorious tour of Australia. Following De Villiers’ announcement on Monday, Cricket South Africa confirmed Du Plessis as the new captain.

BOXING

LeBron part of Ali production

HBO says Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James is to be the executive producer of a documentary on Muhammad Ali for the network. The film will be directed by Antoine Fuqua, who also helmed the boxing dramas Southpaw and Training Day. Fuqua will also produce. James said in a statement announcing the still-untitled project that Ali “transcended sports and used his platform to empower people, which paved the way for all athletes and people of every race and gender that came after him, myself included.”

BASEBALL

‘Hazing’ rules implemented

The baseball ritual of dressing up rookies as Wonder Woman, Hooters Girls or Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders is now banned. Major League Baseball created an Anti-Hazing and Anti-Bullying Policy that covers the practice. The policy prohibits “requiring, coercing or encouraging” players from “dressing up as women or wearing costumes that may be offensive to individuals based on their race, sex, nationality, age, sexual orientation, gender identify or other characteristic.”