Arsenal draw Bayern Munich again

AFP, NYON, Switzerland

Arsenal on Monday were once again drawn against Bayern Munich in the last-16 of the UEFA Champions League, while Barcelona will also come up against familiar foes in the shape of Paris Saint-Germain.

Arsene Wenger’s side had hoped that winning their group for the first time in five years would spare them a tie against one of the continent’s giants in the first knockout round.

However, instead they must face Carlo Ancelotti’s Bundesliga champions, who came second in their section, with the first leg to be palyed in Bavaria.

Bayern beat Arsenal en route to winning the trophy in 2012-2013 and repeated the feat a year later, while the teams also met in the group stage last season — the Gunners won 2-0 in London, but lost 5-1 at the Allianz Arena.

“It’s an interesting and difficult draw. We know Arsenal from the last few years when we often played against them, twice already in the last-16, when we had a good experience and got through,” Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer said. “Arsenal are a strong team and I rate them as stronger at the moment than in the last few years.”

PSG came second to Arsenal in Group A, leaving them more vulnerable to a tough draw.

Five-time winners Barcelona have eliminated the French club in the quarter-finals in two of the past four seasons, while the teams also met in the group stage in 2014-2015.

In other games, Real Madrid face SSC Napoli, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City play AS Monaco, Leicester City are to play Sevilla, Atletico Madrid play Bayer 04 Leverkusen, Juventus face Porto and Borussia Dortmund play SL Benfica.