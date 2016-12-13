Latvia skeleton team to boycott event in Russia

AP

Latvia will not send their skeleton athletes to this season’s world championships in Sochi, Russia, the first such announcement by any national team in response to Russian doping scandals.

The world championships for bobsled and skeleton are scheduled to be held on the 2014 Olympic track from Feb. 13 to Feb. 26. A number of athletes, including some past Olympic medalists from the US and Britain, have said in recent weeks that they will consider skipping worlds unless officials move the event out of Russia.

No national team had taken such an official stance, until Sunday.

“Enough is enough,” the Latvian skeleton team said in a statement.

If worlds are going to be moved out of Sochi, a decision by the International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation would have to come quickly.

The federation said it would “act promptly and decisively” after World Anti-Doping Agency investigator Richard McLaren’s latest report detailing the scope of the doping program in Russia was released on Friday.

US officials have said they will support any US athlete who chooses not to race in Sochi.

Among the concerns that some sliders have expressed about going back to Russia is a fear that food and beverage supplies could be tampered with and that athletes could unknowingly ingest a banned substance. If they were subsequently tested and that test came back positive, they would likely be ineligible to compete at the 2018 Olympics.

The Russia team are scheduled to compete this weekend at a World Cup bobsled and skeleton competition in Lake Placid, New York, as are sliders from most other nations on the circuit.

“I want to compete in a World Championships that’s drug free and safe for all,” US women’s bobsled pilot Elana Meyers Taylor said on Twitter. “Sochi, Russia, is not an option.”

The British Bobsled and Skeleton Federation is among those taking a wait-and-see approach for now, not making any decisions until the federation decides if the Worlds should be moved.

“I hope too that they will want to join the fight,” British Olympic women’s skeleton gold medalist Lizzy Yarnold said.

The Latvian team are led by Martins Dukurs, a seven-time defending World Cup overall champion who has gotten silver medals at the past two Olympics.

At the Sochi Games in 2014, Dukurs entered as a gold-medal favorite, but was beaten by Russia’s Aleksandr Tretyakov.

McLaren’s report released on Friday said that Russians who won 15 medals in Sochi had their drug-testing samples tampered with, including two athletes who won four gold medals.