New York Giants trample Cowboys

AFP, NEW YORK

The New York Giants on Sunday rallied to sneak past Dallas 10-7 in a defensive battle, snapping the Cowboys’ 11-game win streak and giving the Giants’ playoff hopes a boost.

Not only did the Giants sweep the season series by handing the Cowboys just their second loss of the campaign, but they also prevented Dallas from clinching the NFC West.

“At some point you got to wake up,” Giants receiver Odell Beckham said. “We all knew what was on the line. We just weren’t doing enough in the first half, but the defense is really what held us together.”

The Cowboys had a celebration planned out, with commemorative hats and shirts to put on if they clinched the division title on Sunday night at the Giants’ MetLife Stadium, Beckham said.

“The coach talked about it all week. Them having their box of goods, the hats the shirt,s and he said it is not going to happen on this field. Sure enough, it didn’t happen. We came out and did what we had to do,” Beckham said.

The win follows a 20-19 New York win in September as the Giants swept the Cowboys for the first time in five years.

The Giants overcame a 7-0 halftime deficit by scoring 10 unanswered points in the second half.

Dallas were sloppy with their ball handling, as receiver Dez Bryant fumbled on his first catch of the game, which came in the fourth quarter.

Moments later, the Giants’ Leon Hall intercepted a pass intended for Bryant and New York were off to the races.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Aaron Rodgers threw for three touchdowns to reignite the Green Bay Packers post-season push in a 38-10 rout of the Seattle Seahawks.

Rodgers made 18 of 23 passes for 246 yards as the Seahawks were sent spinning to their heaviest defeat of the season at a frigid Lambeau Field, where everything went wrong for quarterback Russell Wilson.

Wilson was picked off five times as the Seahawks fell to 8-4-1, dealing Pete Carroll’s team a stinging reality check as they head for the playoffs.

The Packers improved to 7-6, leaving them with renewed hope of making the post-season after their third consecutive victory following a four-game losing streak.

Seattle will get the chance to bounce back rapidly when they host the Los Angeles Rams, who are mired in crisis, on Thursday.

The Rams, struggling to find reasons for optimism after a difficult first season back in Los Angeles, were humiliated 42-14 at home by the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

In Tennessee, reigning Super Bowl champions Denver suffered a blow to their hopes of a playoff berth after slumping to a 13-10 defeat in Tennessee.

An ill-tempered game marred by a brawl involving Denver cornerback Aqib Talib saw the Titans hang on for a gritty victory at Nissan Stadium.

The contest was settled in Tennessee’s favor with less than a minute remaining in the fourth quarter, when Avery Williamson stripped A.J. Derby to force a fumble and hand possession to the Titans.

The Titans had taken a 13-0 lead into the fourth quarter following an early DeMarco Murray touchdown and two field goals from Ryan Succop.

The main talking point of the first half was a protracted melee triggered shortly after Titans receiver Harry Douglas flew into Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr with a wild block below the knee.

Broncos enforcer Talib sought out Douglas in the next play, triggering an ugly scuffle.

“It was a dirty play by a sorry player,” Talib told reporters. “He tried to do something dirty, so that’s why I’m going to beat his ass.”