SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

OLYMPICS

Stadium construction begins

Tokyo yesterday held a groundbreaking ceremony for a US$1.5 billion National Olympic Stadium to host the 2020 Olympic Games. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike and other dignitaries attended the event at the site of the demolished National Olympic Stadium that was used during the 1964 Tokyo Olympics. They launched the construction of the stadium by putting their hands on a glass sphere that rotated through pastels of the colors of the Olympic logo. The ceremony ended with a video replete with computer graphics showing how the stadium is expected to look and function once completed by November 2019. Work on the stadium in the center of the city fell behind schedule, because the government abandoned the original design amid spiraling costs and complaints.

RUGBY SEVENS

Fiji, South Africa advance

World series titleholders Fiji and on-form South Africa were unbeaten on Day 1 of the South Africa Sevens in Cape Town on Saturday, while New Zealand also made the quarter-finals, despite being held to a draw by Canada in pool play. Fiji won three from three, although they were sternly tested by France in their final pool game and came from behind to win 28-19 and preserve their unbeaten status with two tries in the final two minutes. South Africa opened with a 41-0 blowout over Russia, and the winners of the series-opening event in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, went on to beat the US 28-10 and Australia 29-7 at Cape Town Stadium. New Zealand rebounded from the Canada draw to beat England 33-7 with a big second-half performance.

SOCCER

Vardy leads Leicester to win

Jamie Vardy ended a three-month goal drought in style on Saturday, when his hat-trick led struggling champions Leicester City to a 4-2 victory over Manchester City in the English Premier League. The diminutive striker looked back to last season’s best, making a nuisance of himself and worrying defenders with his pace and movement. It took Vardy only three minutes to score his first club goal in 17 appearances and Andy King added another inside two minutes. Vardy netted again in the 20th and 78th minutes before City attempted a fightback. Aleksandar Kolarov scored from a free-kick and set up Nolito to limit the humiliation for Pep Guardiola’s fourth-place side. It was Leicester’s first Premier League win since October and took Claudio Ranieri’s team four points clear of the relegation zone.

SOCCER

Lazio defeat Sampdoria 2-1

A pair of sparkling assists from Felipe Anderson on Saturday helped SS Lazio move up to fourth place in Serie A with a 2-1 win at UC Sampdoria. Anderson set up both Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Marco Parolo for goals late in the first half as Lazio moved to within five points of league leaders Juventus. Against a tame Sampdoria side that failed to really threaten until Patrick Schick’s late consolation, Lazio would have scored even more were it not for a good performance from home goalkeeper Christian Puggioni. Sampdoria had not lost at home since being beaten 1-0 by AC Milan in September, but they fell behind five minutes before the interval. Earlier, Gianmarco Ferrari headed a late winner to help minnows Crotone secure just their second victory of their maiden Serie A campaign, 2-1 over fellow strugglers Delfino Pescara 1936.