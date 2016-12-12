Falcao leads Monaco to rout of Bordeaux

AFP, PARIS

Radamel Falcao on Saturday netted a hat-trick as AS Monaco crushed 10-man Girondins de Bordeaux 4-0 to go provisionally top of the Ligue 1 table.

Djibril Sidibe got the opener and Falcao found the net in fortunate fashion to double the principality club’s lead inside five minutes at the Matmut Atlantique.

Europe’s top scorers, Monaco have now scored 53 goals in just 17 league games, only four fewer than they managed in the whole of last season.

As a result, they are now top of the table, above Cote d’Azur rivals OGC Nice on goal difference, with defending champions Paris Saint-Germain four points back in third position.

Monaco have often struggled in Bordeaux over the years, but they stunned their hosts by opening the scoring inside 80 seconds as Bernardo Silva set up France fullback Sidibe to find the net with a low finish across goalkeeper Jerome Prior.

It was 2-0 soon after when Prior tried to palm out a low cross from Valere Germain, but the ball ricocheted off Falcao and into the net.

Any hopes Bordeaux harbored of a comeback in the second half were nipped in the bud as Monaco made it 3-0 on the breakaway in the 50th minute.

Thomas Lemar’s long ball found Germain and he squared for Falcao, who took a touch before stabbing home.

The Colombian was handed the chance to complete his hat-trick from the penalty spot just after the hour mark when Nicolas Pallois petulantly threw Silva to the ground inside the box.

Falcao stepped up to score, taking his tally for the season to 10 goals in 11 league games and 14 goals in all competitions in what is a remarkable renaissance.

Earlier, Bafetimbi Gomis scored his eighth goal of the season late in the game as Olympique de Marseille won 2-1 away at Dijon FCO to register a first away victory of the campaign.

Maxime Lopez, 19, scored his first professional goal to put OM in front early on, but ex-Newcastle United midfielder Mehdi Abeid had equalized for Dijon toward the end from a free-kick.

That match had been postponed on Friday evening due to thick fog in Burgundy and fog forced the postponement of the encounter between Nantes and Stade Malherbe Caen scheduled for later on Saturday.

Swedish international Ola Toivonen scored a hat-trick as Toulouse beat bottom club Lorient 3-2 in the mist, while Lille OSC’s revival under interim coach Patrick Collot continued as they beat Montpellier Herault 2-1 for a third successive win.

SC Bastia climbed out of the relegation zone by beating Metz 2-0 and AS Nancy-Lorraine beat Angers SCO by the same score.