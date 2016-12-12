Club America advance to semi-finals with 2-1 win

AFP, OSAKA, Japan

Silvio Romero yesterday struck twice as Mexican side Club America beat Asian champions Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC 2-1 to set up a dream FIFA Club World Cup semi-final with Real Madrid.

However, local favorites Kashima Antlers salvaged some pride for Asia, when the Japanese title holders toppled South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0 in the day’s second quarter-final in Osaka.

In the early kickoff, Kim Bo-kyung swept South Korean powerhouse Jeonbuk in front after 23 minutes before Romero pounced twice to send the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football representatives through to the final four.

The Argentine striker equalized with a clinical header just before the hour mark and volleyed home the winner via a slight deflection off Jeonbuk forward Kim Shin-wook after 74 minutes, as the K-League side wilted under the mounting pressure.

Club America, who also beat Jeonbuk in the quarter-finals of the FIFA tournament 10 years ago, are to face European champions Real Madrid, led by talisman Cristiano Ronaldo, in Yokohama, Japan, on Thursday.

The hulking Kim Shin-wook, instantly recognizable by his peppermint-green Mohawk, was a constant menace, but well shackled by markers in a tense finish as the Mexican side clung on for the win.

Kashima, who came from behind to beat part-timers Auckland City 2-1 in the tournament’s curtain-raiser on Thursday last week, were gifted their opening goal by Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango in the 63rd minute.

Latching on to a knockdown from Shoma Doi, Yasushi Endo scuffed his left-foot shot, which somehow squeezed under Onyango, bobbling out of his despairing grasp and over the line almost in slow motion.

Substitute Mu Kanazaki killed the game off by smashing home from close range with two minutes left after more sloppy defending from the South African team.

Kashima, fresh from clinching their eighth J-League crown last weekend, are to face South American Libertadores Cup champions Atletico Nacional of Colombia in the competition’s first semi-final on Wednesday.

Spanish giants Real are scheduled to arrive in Japan early today.