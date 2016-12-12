Canadiens steamroller Avalanche 10-1

AP, MONTREAL

Max Pacioretty on Saturday had four goals and Brian Flynn scored twice during a six-goal first period as the Montreal Canadiens routed the Colorado Avalanche 10-1.

Flynn, Pacioretty and Artturi Lehkonen each scored against Calvin Pickard in the opening 7 minutes, 12 seconds, and then Pacioretty, Paul Byron and Flynn each had a goal among the first four shots on Semyon Varlamov.

Pacioretty completed his hat-trick in the second period and added another in the third to give the captain seven goals in his past four games.

Alexander Radulov and Jeff Petry also scored for Montreal, who have shown no drop-off without injured scoring leader and first-line center Alex Galchenyuk. Montreal outshot the Avalanche 36-16.

FLYERS 4, STARS 2

In Philadelphia, Brayden Schenn scored three power-play goals to lead Philadelphia to their eighth straight victory.

Jakub Voracek added an empty-netter and also had three assists for the Flyers, who matched Montreal for the longest winning streak in the NHL this season.

Devin Shore had both goals for the Stars.

Steve Mason made 21 saves for his seventh straight win.

Kari Lehtonen made 18 saves for the Stars, falling to 1-11-3 against Philadelphia.

PENGUINS 4, LIGHTNING 3

In Tampa, Florida, Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby both scored their second goals on third-period power plays, helping Pittsburgh rally to beat Tampa Bay.

It was the first meeting between the teams since Stanley Cup champions the Penguins beat Tampa Bay in a seven-game Eastern Conference final last season.

Pittsburgh, who won their fifth straight game, got three assists each from Phil Kessel and Kris Letang. The Penguins are 6-6-1 when trailing after two periods.

Tampa Bay’s Jonathan Drouin had the first of his two goals shortly after getting cut by a high stick. Valtteri Filppula also scored for the Lightning, who are 1-6-1 over their past eight games.

BLUE JACKETS 6, ISLANDERS 2

In Columbus, Ohio, Jack Johnson, Cam Atkinson and Seth Jones each had a goal and an assist as Columbus beat New York for their sixth straight win.

Josh Anderson, Brandon Saad and Lukas Sedlak also scored for Columbus and Sergei Bobrovsky had 25 saves.

Josh Bailey and John Tavares scored for New York, who earned a point in a season-high five straight games (4-0-1).

Jaroslav Halak made 32 saves until he was pulled after the Blue Jackets scored four consecutive goals in the third period.

In other results, it was:

‧ Sharks 4, Hurricanes 3

‧ Kings 4, Senators 1

‧ Flames 6, Jets 2

‧ Maple Leafs 4, Bruins 1

‧ Panthers 4, Canucks 2

‧ Coyotes 4, Predators 1