Blue Jackets extend streak with 4-1 win over Detroit

AP, DETROIT, Michigan

Brandon Dubinsky on Friday scored a tiebreaking goal in the second period as the surging Columbus Blue Jackets won their fifth straight game, 4-1 over the Detroit Red Wings.

Lukas Sedlak got his first NHL goal for the Blue Jackets, who have earned at least a point in 12 of their past 13 games. Cam Atkinson contributed a short-handed goal in the first period for Columbus.

Dylan Larkin’s power-play goal in the second was the only scoring of the night for the Red Wings. Sergei Bobrovsky had 32 saves for the Blue Jackets.

Sam Gagner scored into an empty net with 13.9 seconds remaining.

Detroit goalie Petr Mrazek was pulled in favor of Jimmy Howard after Sedlak’s goal made it 3-1 in the second.

RANGERS 1, BLACKHAWKS 0

In Chicago, Nick Holden scored 55 seconds into overtime and Antti Raanta made 26 saves against his former team as the New York Rangers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 1-0.

Derek Stepan passed from the boards to a streaking Holden in the middle of the ice, and he beat Scott Darling on the stick side for his fourth goal of the season.

Darling was going for his second straight shutout while subbing for injured starter Corey Crawford, but had to settle for another solid performance.

Raanta, who made his NHL debut with Chicago in 2013 and played for the Blackhawks for two seasons before he was traded to New York, improved to 15-0-3 in 20 career appearances at United Center.

Raanta, 27, had 17 saves in Thursday’s 2-1 victory at Winnipeg, and coach Alain Vigneault opted to give him a second straight start over Henrik Lundqvist because of his recent play and his success in Chicago.

WILD 3, OILERS 2, SO

In St Paul, Minnesota, Eric Staal scored in the sixth round of a shoot-out as Minnesota beat Edmonton.

Matt Dumba and Jason Zucker scored in regulation for Minnesota, who have won three straight.

Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk made 25 saves. He entered with a league-best .946 save percentage and 1.65 goals-against average.

Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had goals for the Oilers, whose four-game losing streak began with a 2-1 home overtime loss to the Wild on Sunday last week.

CAPITALS 4, SABRES 1

In Buffalo, New York, T.J. Oshie and Marcus Johansson each scored a goal, while Philipp Grubauer made 27 saves as Washington beat Buffalo for their third straight win.

Jakub Vrana and John Carlson also scored, helping Washington beat Buffalo for the third time in 15 days.

Kyle Okposo had a goal and Robin Lehner made 25 saves for Buffalo. The Sabres have lost three of their past four.

BLUES 4, DEVILS 1

In Newark, New Jersey, Robby Fabbri scored twice and Vladimir Tarasenko had three assists to lift St Louis over New Jersey.

Tarasenko had eight of St Louis’ 32 shots on goal, while Ryan Reaves and Jaden Schwartz also scored for the Blues.

Jake Allen stopped 20 shots and won for the ninth time in 10 starts.

Keith Kinkaid had 28 saves for New Jersey, and P.A. Parenteau had a goal.