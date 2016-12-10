SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

GOLF

Danny Willett storms to third

US Masters champion Danny Willett yesterday roared back to form at the UBS Hong Kong Open after hitting a four-under-par 66 in the second round for a share of third. The Englishman admitted he was relieved with his performance in the opening tournament of the 2017 European Tour, following an end-of-season slump that saw him drop out of the world top 10 rankings. After shooting a two-under in the first round, he moved up the leaderboard yesterday, despite starting with a bogey, hitting a series of birdies. The 29-year-old has also been struggling with a bad back, which saw him pull out of the World Cup of Golf in Melbourne last month. He also missed the British Masters in October. Sizable crowds followed Willett round the Fanling course, but compatriot Justin Rose, the biggest draw at the US$2 million tournament, did not enjoy such a strong morning. The Olympic gold medalist and defending champion ended the day on one-under-par and said he had been worried about missing the cut until he rolled in birdies on holes three, seven and eight. He almost hit a hole-in-one on the eighth, after his tee shot rolled to within a foot of the flag. “Fooch [caddie Mark Futcher] pulled a good club for once, so that was good,” he said jokingly.

GOLF

Sticker, Kelly lead Shootout

Steve Stricker returned from a long layoff to team with Jerry Kelly to take the first-round lead in the Franklin Templeton Shootout. The Madison, Wisconsin, duo shot a 16-under 56 on Thursday in the scramble format for a one-stroke lead over Harris English and Matt Kuchar at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida. Stricker, 49, had not played since the Deutsche Bank Championship on Labor Day. He is teaming with 50-year-old Kelly for the record eighth time. They won in 2009, and Kelly also won with Rod Pampling in 2006. Harris and Kuchar won in 2013 in their first start together and finished second the past two years. Charles Howell III and Rory Sabbatini were third at 59, and defending champions Jason Dufner and Brandt Snedeker were at 60, with Kevin Chappell-Kevin Kisner and Luke Donald-Russell Knox. Lexi Thompson and Bryson DeChambeau were eighth after a 62. Thompson is the second woman to compete in the event, following Annika Sorenstam with Fred Couples in 2006.

OLYMPICS

CAS strips medals on doping

Russian boxer Misha Aloian and Romanian weightlifter Gabriel Sincraian were on Thursday stripped of their Rio Olympic medals after being found guilty of doping, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) announced. Two-time world champion Aloian, a silver medalist in the flyweight division, tested positive for tuaminoheptane, a banned stimulant, during an in-competition drug test on Aug. 21 just after losing the gold medal match to Uzbekistan’s Shakhobidin Zoirov. Sincraian, a bronze medal winner in the men’s 85kg weightlifting class, tested positive for excess testosterone, the court said. The 27-year-old Romanian only returned to the sport last year after having served a two-year doping ban for banned steroid stanozolol. Aloian’s sanction came just one day before the publication of the latest McLaren report into performance-enhancing drugs in Russian sport that was expected to pile more pressure on Russia and the Olympic movement.