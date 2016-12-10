DeRozan and Lowry lead Raptors to win over Timberwolves

AFP, TORONTO

DeMar DeRozan on Thursday night scored 27 points and Kyle Lowry tallied 25 points and 11 assists as the Toronto Raptors rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-110 in Andrew Wiggins’ homecoming game.

Wiggins scored 11 of his 25 points in the first quarter, but the Timberwolves were no match for the offensive firepower of the Raptors at home.

Wiggins, who was the first overall draft pick in 2014, is from the Toronto area and receives plenty of attention each time he crosses the border to play.

Toronto’s Jonas Valanciunas added 20 points and 10 rebounds.

“We just picked it up,” DeRozan said. “We kicked in our experience of understanding how to win games.”

“We can’t underestimate a team like that, that plays extremely hard. They jumped out on us and we had to fight back the whole game until the fourth quarter,” he added.

Zach LaVine scored 29 points and Karl-Anthony Towns recorded 17 points and 11 rebounds for Minnesota.

The Timberwolves took a one-point lead into the fourth quarter, but consecutive three-pointers by Lowry and Patrick Patterson had the Raptors ahead by 12 points with less than five minutes to play.

LaVine hit a three-point shot with 3 minutes, 6 seconds to play to cut Toronto’s lead to seven points, but the Raptors’ march continued.

Cory Joseph came off the bench to score 12 points for the Raptors and DeMarre Carroll scored 10.

Gorgui Dieng finished with 10 points for Minnesota.

Wiggins scored 11 points in the first quarter on five-for-seven shooting to lead the Timberwolves to a 32-22 lead. The Raptors overcame a nine-point deficit to tie the game with 4 minutes, 45 seconds left in the quarter.

Wiggins led all first-half scorers with 15 points. Lowry led the Raptors with 12 points.

DeRozan needs 250 more points to equal forward Chris Bosh as the Raptors all-time leading scorer.