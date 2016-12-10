Chiefs win, take AFC West lead

AP, KANSAS CITY, Missouri

Kansas City on Thursday took control of the AFC West with a 21-13 win against division rivals Oakland in frigid conditions.

Tyreek Hill had touchdowns receiving and on a punt return, while the Kansas City defense made life miserable for Oakland quarterback Derek Carr.

The Chiefs moved into a tie with the Raiders at 10-3, but hold the head-to-head tiebreaker. The Chiefs have won both games this season against Oakland.

Raiders quarterback Carr completed just 17 of 41 pass attempts for 117 yards, although that was not entirely his fault.

Receiver Seth Roberts dropped just about every ball thrown to him, Amari Cooper could not adjust to a long throw for a would-be touchdown early in the fourth quarter and several more passes were dropped to the rock-hard turf of Arrowhead Stadium.

Kansas City quarterback Alex Smith threw for 261 yards with a touchdown and an interception to help the Chiefs beat Oakland for the seventh time in their past eight meetings.

Hill did not seem bothered by the cold, scorching Oakland for a 36-yard touchdown reception before bringing a punt back 78 yards for another score.

It made him the first rookie since Gale Sayers in 1965 with touchdowns on the ground, through the air and on punt and kickoff returns in a single season.

Charcandrick West also had a touchdown run for the Chiefs, who led 21-3 when they lost linebacker Derrick Johnson to an Achilles tendon injury, and that seemed to briefly deflate them.

Oakland proceeded to march 92 yards for a touchdown just before halftime.

However, the Raiders kept coming up empty with their chances in the second half.

Smith had a pass intercepted on the second play of the third quarter, but Oakland had to settle for a field goal. And when Smith was strip-sacked on the next play, the Raiders again had to try a field goal; only this time, holder Marquette King could not get the snap down.

The Raiders’ last chance came with about two minutes left, when a questionable pass interference penalty and a fourth-and-four conversion got them deep into Kansas City territory.

However, after a false start on fourth-and-one, Carr’s pass toward the end zone was batted incomplete.