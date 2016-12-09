SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

BASKETBALL

James leads Cavaliers

LeBron James let his game do the talking on Wednesday as the Cleveland Cavaliers humbled the New York Knicks 126-94 at Madison Square Garden. Cleveland’s trip to New York was their first since last month’s comments by Phil Jackson in which the Knicks president described James’ business associates as a “posse” in an interview with ESPN. James found the term offensive, but insisted that it did not give him extra motivation. “I’m motivated for the love of the game,” he said. “I’m motivated by the process. I’m motivated knowing my kids are watching me tonight on national television. So I don’t need more.” His performance on the floor spoke volumes. He scored 25 points, handed out seven assists and grabbed six rebounds. Kyrie Irving scored 20 points and dished out six assists. Tristan Thompson pulled down a season-high 20 rebounds, while Kevin Love had 16 points for the Cavaliers, who notched their sixth straight win at Madison Square Garden and their eight win in a row over the Knicks. Cleveland led all the way and were never really threatened. “We were getting stops and we were able to get out in transition,” Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said.

ATHLETICS

Kenyan athletes honored

Olympic champions Vivian Cheruiyot and Eliud Kipchoge were named Kenya’s top athletes at an awards ceremony that rounded off the year for sports in the nation. Cheruiyot, 33, a former world double 5,000m and 10,000m champion, warded off the challenge of Jemima Sumgong — who in Brazil became the first Kenyan woman to win the Olympic marathon. “I would like to say a big thank you to all my Kenyan fans who have rallied behind me throughout the years,” Cheruiyot, who also won gold in Rio in the 5,000m, said at Wednesday night’s ceremony, where she received the female athlete of the year award. Cheruiyot urged Athletics Kenya “to support upcoming athletes who have a hard time breaking into the tough competition.” Two-time London Marathon winner Kipchoge finally scooped Kenya’s best male athlete award after 13 years, following his gold medal in the Olympic marathon event in Rio. He beat two-time Olympic 800m winner David Rudisha and Conseslus Kipruto, the 3,000m steeplechase Olympic champion, for the award.

YACHTING

Top Dane dies

Denmark’s sports confederation said yachtsman Paul Elvstrom, who won four straight Olympic gold medals from 1948 to 1960, 13 world championships and seven European championships, has died. The confederation said Elvstrom, who was elected Denmark’s sportsman of the century in 1996, died on Wednesday. He was 88. When Elvstrom stopped competition after the 1988 Olympics in South Korea, he put an end to a 40-year career that took him to eight Olympic Games. He grabbed his first gold medal in 1948 in the one-man Firefly class and made the top of the Olympic podium again in the Finn class in 1952, 1956 and 1960. Born in northern Copenhagen in 1928, he trained as a mason, an architect and a real-estate agent. In his later years, he struggled with Parkinson’s disease.