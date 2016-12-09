Vietnam apologizes for bus attack

AFP, HANOI

Vietnamese soccer authorities yesterday apologized after fans hurled stones at the Indonesian team bus shortly after their AFF Suzuki Cup semi-final tie in Hanoi on Wednesday night, breaking a window and injuring two of the team’s staff.

The second leg of the fiercely contested tie at the My Dinh Stadium ended in 2-2 draw after extra-time, sending Indonesia into the final with a 4-3 aggregate score.

However, as the victorious visitors left the stadium, a mob — reportedly on motorbikes — allegedly attacked their bus, throwing rocks and shattering at least one window.

Indonesia’s assistant coach and the team doctor were slightly injured in the incident, Vietnam Football Federation general-secretary Le Hoai Anh said yesterday.

“We would like to apologize to the Indonesian team for this unexpected incident,” Anh said, adding that a replacement vehicle was sent to pick up the team.

Security was also bolstered around the players’ hotel that evening, he said.

Many Vietnamese were swift to condemn the incident online.

“A loss is a loss,” a reader wrote on the state-controlled VNexpress news site. “Vietnamese football will never develop well if we carry on behaving like this.”

Indonesia advance to the final on Wednesday next week, when they face Thailand, who advanced after defeating Myanmar by an aggregate score of 6-0 last night.

Thailand had a comfortable two-goal advantage from last weekend’s first leg.

Vietnam won the biennial AFF Suzuki Cup in 2008, and Indonesia have lost in the finals four times.