Late wickets for India offset ton by Test debutant

AFP, MUMBAI, India

England batsman Keaton Jennings scored a century on Test debut as England made a strong start to their must-win fourth Test against India, but late wickets dented their hopes of a large first-innings score.

England reached 288-5 at stumps last night, with Jos Buttler on 18 and Ben Stokes on 25, while Jennings was dismissed for 112 in between the wickets of Moeen Ali and Jonny Bairstow (14) in the third session.

The left-hander, who switched allegiance to England from South Africa to further his international career, was almost caught before scoring, but flourished thereafter.

He put on 99 with Alastair Cook before the skipper was stumped on 46 by wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel after swinging at a Ravindra Jadeja delivery.

Joe Root came in and could only make 21 before being caught at slip by India captain Virat Kohli off a spinning Ravichandran Ashwin delivery.

Ali prospered with an even 50 before being caught off Ashwin’s bowling.

Jennings grew increasingly confident in the middle with an array of exemplary shot-making.

He brought up his ton midway through the afternoon session with a four from an audacious reverse sweep, his third of the day.

Jennings, whose mother is English, moved to England in 2011 after leaving school, committing himself to four years there to become eligible to play for the national side.

Umpire Paul Reiffel received treatment and was replaced on the field after a stray ball thrown by an India fielder hit him on the back of the head.

Reports on cricinfo.com suggested he was not seriously hurt, despite being sent to hospital and advised to rest.

Additional reporting by staff writer