Dortmund hold Madrid to win group

AP, MADRID and ROME

With a late equalizer by substitute Marco Reus, Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday drew 2-2 with defending champions Real Madrid to win Group F and set a scoring record of 21 goals in the group stage of the Champions League.

Karim Benzema netted in each half at the Santiago Bernabeu to give Madrid a 2-0 lead, but forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pulled the German side closer in the 61st minute and Reus struck the equalizer in the 88th.

“In the end it was a happy outcome for us,” Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel said. “It was very important to stand up to Real Madrid twice. We played full of courage.”

Dortmund had already drawn 2-2 with Madrid when they met in Germany.

Madrid were left with the consolation prize of matching the club’s 34-game unbeaten streak that had stood since the late 1980s.

“We had a lot of opportunities to put the game away and we didn’t,” Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said. “We played a good match, but couldn’t get the win. Now we have to move on. In the end it was well-deserved for them [Dortmund] for what they have done so far.”

Dortmund finished the group with 14 points, two more than Madrid. Legia Warsaw, who defeated Sporting 1-0 in Poland, finished third with four points to qualify for the Europa League.

“To win the Champions [League] it doesn’t matter if you are first or second in the group,” Benzema said. “You have to beat all the teams.”

Cristiano Ronaldo was held scoreless for the fourth straight time in the Champions League, again missing the chance to become the first player to score 100 goals in European competitions. His total remains at 98.

Benzema opened the scoring from close range in the 28th minute, completing a low cross by Dani Carvajal from the right flank. The Frenchman added to the lead in the 53rd with a firm header after a well-placed cross by James Rodriguez.

Aubameyang scored from inside the area and then set up Reus’ equalizer after a quick counterattack.

Aubameyang’s goal helped Dortmund match the previous record of 20 group-stage goals, a mark that had been achieved by three other clubs: Barcelona, this season and in 2011-2012, Madrid in 2013-2014 and Manchester United in 1998-1999.

Dortmund’s campaign this season included 6-0 and 8-4 routs against Legia.

The draw allowed Zidane’s team to match Madrid’s unbeaten run set under coach Leo Beenhakker in 1988-1989. Madrid have not been defeated since April against VfL Wolfsburg in the quarter-finals of last season’s Champions League.

“It’s important to continue to make history and continue our good run,” Zidane said.

Elsewhere, Sevilla and Porto grabbed the final two spots in the last 16, while Juventus also finished with the debatable advantage of being group winners.

A team who finishes top of their group will be drawn against a runner-up when the knockout stage begins, which usually offers a clear advantage.

Not this year.

With the likes of titleholders Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City hanging around as possible opponents in Monday’s draw, group winners will be wary.

“When we reached the final in Berlin [last year] we had finished second in our group,” Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta said.

“When we finished first last season we were eliminated [by Bayern Munich], so it’s difficult to think rationally. The important thing in the Champions League is the draw. We’ll rely on destiny,” Marotta said before a 2-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb made sure the Bianconeri would finish atop Group H.