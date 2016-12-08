Paris Saint-Germain fail to secure top spot after draw

AP, PARIS

Mistakes cost Paris Saint-Germain dearly as they missed out on top spot in Group A following a 2-2 home draw with Ludogorets Razgrad in the Champions League on Tuesday.

PSG needed a home win to guarantee first place and faced an unheralded Bulgarian side who had failed to win any of their previous five group games. Instead, the draw saw PSG qualify in second place — two points behind Arsenal.

“Of course I am worried,” PSG coach Unai Emery said. “The team is conceding a lot of goals at the moment.”

Dutch forward Virgil Misidjan scored in the 15th minute and Brazilian forward Wanderson made it 2-1 in the 68th, shortly after Edinson Cavani had leveled for PSG.

Winger Angel di Maria saved face for PSG in the second minute of stoppage-time with a scuffed shot.

PSG’s shortcomings at the back are still glaringly evident for a team hoping to win Europe’s biggest club trophy, having fallen at the quarter-finals stage in the past four seasons.

Following a mistake by midfielder Thiago Motta, Misidjan headed the Bulgarian league leaders in front and PSG’s players were jeered off at halftime.

Cavani equalized in the 61st minute with an overhead kick from close range after Ludogorets had failed to clear Di Maria’s cross from the right. It was Cavani’s sixth goal of the campaign so far and the Uruguay striker appears full of confidence.

The defense is not, having leaked goals in a 3-0 loss away to Montpellier Herault in Ligue 1 action last weekend.

Brazil defender Marquinhos clumsily lost possession when receiving a throw-in. He turned his back on play, allowing Brazilian Jonathan Cafu to steal the ball off him and burst down the left, before pulling it back to Wanderson to finish with a low drive under the body of goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

Ludogorets punished PSG’s mistakes to secure third place — a point above Basel — and a spot in the Europa League.

“We were so close to a great win,” Ludogorets midfielder Svetoslav Dyakov said. “Nobody should underestimate us in the Europa league.”

Considering the gulf in funding between the sides — PSG have invested heavily in players since Qatari investors QSI took charge in June 2011 — club president Nasser al-Khelaifi was in no mood for leniency.

“We’re very disappointed with the result and the quality of our performance,” al-Khelaifi said. “I was expecting more from the players.”