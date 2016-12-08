Arsenal rout Basel 4-0 to win Group A

AP, BASEL, Switzerland and BARCELONA, Spain

Arsenal on Tuesday easily beat Basel 4-1 to finish surprise winners of their Champions League group, powered by a hat-trick from little-used forward Lucas Perez.

Getting a rare start, the Spanish forward gave Arsenal a three-goal lead by the 47th minute as the visitors coasted to victory.

Arsenal unexpectedly finished atop Group A, rising above Paris Saint-Germain, who drew with Ludogorets Razgrad.

As group winners, Arsenal are seeded in Monday’s draw for the round-of-16, hoping to avoid a seventh straight exit at that stage.

Arsenal will avoid the likes of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, but the pot of unseeded teams is stronger than usual.

“It’s difficult to know,” Wenger told British broadcaster BT Sport when asked if it was better to finish top. “You feel a bit less guilty. At least we have done our job and let’s see what happens.”

One possible opponent is Bayern Munich, who ousted Arsenal in the first knockout round in 2012-2013 and 2013-2014.

Arsenal completed their 17th straight successful group stage with a deserved win on a cold night in Switzerland.

Mesut Ozil capped Arsenal’s performance with a delightful assist to let Alex Iwobi score in the 53rd minute, before Basel substitute Seydou Doumbia struck a consolation goal in the 78th.

Still, it was Perez’s show, having made little impact in north London since a deadline-beating move from RC Deportivo de La Coruna in August.

The 28-year-old forward scored his first Champions League goal in the eighth minute and scored in almost identical fashion eight minutes later.

Each time, leftback Kieran Gibbs was found deep in the Basel area. First a cross, then a shot, flashed across the goalmouth for Perez to tap in with his left foot at the far post.

The hat-trick goal was more impressive, as Perez advanced into the path of the ball to shoot right-footed across the dive of goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik.

“I think he took advantage of the fact that we created good chances, but he’s a goalscorer,” Wenger said. “He scored over 20 goals in Spain and that’s no coincidence.”

Ozil’s visionary assist was the key to Arsenal’s fourth. A fast, direct break saw the Germany playmaker surge into the Basel penalty area and deceive defenders, who expected him to shoot, by clipping a reverse pass for Iwobi to score easily from close range.

Basel’s season in Europe is over, though they are 12 points clear in the Swiss league and likely to return next season.

The Swiss champions finished bottom of the group, leaving Ludogorets in third place to switch to the Europa League round-of-32 draw on Monday.

In other games, Barcelona defeated Borussia Moenchengladbach 4-0 to match the 20-goal scoring record in the group stage of the Champions League, but Lionel Messi fell short of Cristiano Ronaldo’s 11-goal mark in the first phase of the tournament.

All Group C positions had already been decided ahead of Tuesday’s final round. Barcelona finished with 15 points, six more than Manchester City, who drew 1-1 with Celtic in England.

At the Estadio da Luz in Portugal, SSC Napoli defeated SL Benfica 2-1.

Additional reporting by staff writer