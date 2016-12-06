‘Walking legend’ Brady breaks record

AFP, LOS ANGELES

Tom Brady piloted the New England Patriots to a 26-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, his 201st NFL triumph, breaking the all-time record for wins by a quarterback.

“We’re in the locker room with a walking legend,” Patriots cornerback Malcom Butler said after Brady threw for one touchdown pass in the victory that took the Patriots to 10-2 for the season.

He broke out of a tie with retired Peyton Manning for No. 1 on the all-time wins list, including regular-season and post-season contests.

“He has the most wins in quarterback history in the NFL, but he still comes to work like he hasn’t accomplished anything,” Butler said of Brady — who might have passed the milestone sooner, but for his four-game Deflategate suspension at the start of the season.

The record put Brady in the spotlight, but the Pats defense also came up big, holding the Rams to 25 yards of offense in the first half — the fewest yards ever allowed by New England in a half.

It was the kind of performance New England needed as they adjust to life without star tight end Rob Gronkowski, who is to miss the rest of the season after back surgery.

LeGarrette Blount raced 43 yards for a touchdown on a fourth-and-one play on New England’s first possession.

Brady hit Chris Hogan with a 14-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter and Stephen Gostkowski kicked four field goals.

Kansas City safety Eric Berry, riding on the emotion of his return to his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, produced a spectacular display that included a game-winning interception return in the Chiefs’ 29-28 victory over the Falcons.

Berry, who beat Hodgkin’s lymphoma, had a 37-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first half, then picked off an attempted conversion pass in the fourth quarter and raced 99 yards for what proved the deciding two points.

“The last time I came home during the season it was to get chemotherapy,” said Berry, who handed his touchdown ball to his mother in the stands. “This time it was to play a game, so I was thankful for the opportunity. I take pride in a lot of things people take for granted. I cherish everything that comes my way.”

The Dallas Cowboys — who notched their 11th straight win on Thursday — became the first team to clinch a playoff berth when National Football Conference East rivals the Washington Redskins dropped a 31-23 decision to the Arizona Cardinals, while the Seattle Seahawks demolished the Carolina Panthers 40-7.

Thomas Rawls rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns against a Panthers defense that came into the contest as the second-best in the league against the run.

Carolina’s night started with dressing-room drama, with quarterback Cam Newton benched for the opening play for violating the team’s dress code.

Backup Derek Anderson’s opening pass was intercepted to set up a Seahawks field goal on Seattle’s first possession — setting the tone for the rest of the game.

The Seahawks improved to 8-3-1, although their post-season hopes might have taken a hit when five-time Pro Bowl defender Earl Thomas broke his lower left leg in a second-quarter collision with teammate Kam Chancellor while breaking up a pass.

“A lot is running through my mind, including retirement,” Thomas tweeted.