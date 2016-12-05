SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

GOLF

Varner III wins in Australia

Harold Varner III of the US posted his first professional victory at the Australian PGA Championship on the Gold Coast yesterday by two strokes. Varner, 26, who lost in a three-way playoff last year, fired rounds of 65, 72, 67 and 65 for 19-under 269. He prevailed in the final round to beat Australian overnight leader Andrew Dodt to win the European Tour cosanctioned tournament at the Royal Pines Resort. Dodt, who led for three rounds, finished with a three-under 69 to take outright second at 17-under 271. World No. 7 and 2013 Augusta Masters champion Adam Scott carded his best round of the week, a five-under 67, to finish in third place with 15-under 273. Varner finished runner-up after a three-way playoff with Dylan Frittelli and eventual champion Nathan Holman a year ago. Australian Ashley Hall was fourth on 14-under, with compatriot Brett Rumford fifth on 10-under.

GOLF

Matsuyama grabs lead

Hideki Matsuyama, seeking his fourth title in the past two months, fired a seven-under 65 on Saturday to seize a seven-stroke lead after the third round of the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. The 24-year-old Japanese standout eagled the par-four seventh, his blast from the fairway taking a single bounce before dropping into the cup, and added seven birdies against two bogeys in the round. “The eagle at seven was huge,” Matsuyama said. “I played well. Glad to get the score in I did. I feel kind of lucky up until now.” Matusyama stood on 19-under 197 after 54 holes at the 18-player invitational hosted by Tiger Woods, who is making his comeback this week after a 16-month back injury layoff.

GOLF

Stone leads by three shots

Brandon Stone edged closer to a second European Tour title with a fine 66 in the third round of the Alfred Dunhill Championship on Saturday to lead by three shots at Leopard Creek Country Club in Malelane, South Africa. The 23-year-old South African moved to 17-under for the tournament, ahead of compatriots Keith Horne (67) and Charl Schwartzel (68), and England’s Chris Hanson (68), who were tied second on 14-under. Stone, who represented South Africa at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics this year after a number of higher-ranked players withdrew, was looking to add to his BMW Open title won in January.

SOCCER

Firecrackers hit goalkeeper

Saturday’s Ligue 1 match between Metz and Olympique Lyonnais was abandoned with only 30 minutes played after home supporters threw firecrackers at visiting goalkeeper Anthony Lopes. Metz had taken the lead through Gauthier Hein just before play was interrupted at the Stade Saint-Symphorien, with the match officially called off after a 45-minute delay. The incidents could lead to Metz forfeiting the match and Lyon being awarded the win. A dazed Lopes was seen lying on the ground after a firecracker was launched in his direction, with a second projectile then exploding underneath the prone Portugal international, images broadcast by BeIN Sports showed. Lyon later said that Lopes was on his way to hospital to undergo tests. “At worst the eardrum could be affected,” Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas said. “He has a loss of balance and he doesn’t know where he is. That’s why he was taken to the hospital. The team will wait for him and hope it’s nothing serious.”