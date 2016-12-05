Juventus end Atalanta BC’s dream Serie A run

AP, ROME

Since the end of September, no one had been better in Serie A than Atalanta BC.

Relying on a long list of promising young players, many of them developed in the club’s youth academy, Atalanta had put together six consecutive wins and a nine-match unbeaten streak.

The Bergamo club’s streak ended on Saturday with a 3-1 loss at Juventus, the five-time defending Italian champions.

Alex Sandro, Daniele Rugani and Mario Mandzukic scored for the hosts, while all Atalanta could produce was a late goal from Swiss midfielder Remo Freuler.

“They should be a reference point for us. We can learn a lot from them,” Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini said. “There was clearly a gap on the pitch tonight. We weren’t able to impose ourselves.”

The victory stretched Juve’s lead to seven points ahead of AS Roma and AC Milan, who were due to play yesterday.

Roma were to face SS Lazio in the Rome derby, while Milan were hosting struggling Crotone.

The win also revived Juventus’ belief that they can secure a record sixth straight title following a surprising loss at Genoa the previous weekend.

“For all practical purposes I had stopped being a coach for the last month with the [UEFA] Champions League and matches every three days,” Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said. “We were able to train this week, and we discussed things and exchanged ideas.”

All three of Juve’s losses this season had come after midweek Champions League matches.

While the Turin club have already advanced to the knockout phase, Juventus will still be looking to win their group when they host Dynamo Zagreb on Wednesday.

Up next for Juventus in Serie A is the derby against Torino, followed by a possible top-versus-second showdown with Roma.

Atalanta are sixth, eight points behind Juventus and level on points with fourth-placed Lazio and fifth-placed SSC Napoli.

At Juventus Stadium, the hosts dominated from the start.

Sandro dribbled by a defender before bending in an accurate shot after a quarter of an hour to conclude an impressive solo run. The Brazilian then ran over to the touchline and grabbed a T-shirt with a dedication to Chapecoense, the Brazilian club that lost most of its players and staff in a plane crash in Colombia last week.

Rugani doubled the lead with a header from a corner four minutes later and Mandzukic added another midway through the second half, also meeting a Miralem Pjanic corner with a header.

Mandzukic, who has scored three and helped create another in his past four Serie A appearances, later exited with an injury.

Freuler’s goal came eight minutes from the end, a volley from the center of the penalty area.

Franck Kessie, Atalanta’s prized 19-year-old Ivory Coast midfielder who has been linked with a possible move to Juventus, hardly made an impact.

Still, there were some glimpses of promise from Atalanta, like when 22-year-old defender Mattia Caldara raced back to deflect a shot from Gonzalo Higuain over the bar. However, Rugani scored from the ensuing corner.

Homegrown goalkeeper Marco Sportiello leaped to push away a dangerous free-kick from Pjanic shortly before the half-hour mark and Caldara negated Higuain again in the final minutes.

In the end, though, it was too little against a club designed to compete with the best in Europe.