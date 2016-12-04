SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

TOUCH RUGBY

Beasts stay perfect

The Taipei Beasts maintained their perfect record in the Taipei Touch Association’s winter league, notching a win over the Taipei Celts in their only game at the Taipei American School in Tianmu yesterday. That win put their record at 7-0, two points ahead of the Taipei Hulks in second, with AyKang Galaxy moving to third on the back of two wins and a loss to the Hulks. The Celts are fourth and Team KGB fifth, while hosts TAS are sixth.

ATHLETICS

Bolt wins IAAF award

Usain Bolt is track and field’s male athlete of the year, winning the award from the sport’s governing body for a sixth time. Almaz Ayana of Ethiopia won the women’s award after her world-record run to win Olympic gold in the 10,000m. The awards were handed out on Friday by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) at a gala ceremony in Monaco. The winners were chosen by athletics officials, athletes, journalists and an online public poll. Bolt won golds in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, repeating his feats of the 2012 London Games and in Beijing in 2008. Ayana smashed the world record in the Olympic 10,000m. Her time of 29 minutes, 17.45 seconds shaved more than 14 seconds off the previous best.

ICE HOCKEY

San Jose beat Montreal

San Jose extended their mastery over Montreal at home by beating the Canadiens 2-1 on Friday in a clash of NHL division leaders. Brent Burns and Joe Pavelski scored in the first period, while Martin Jones stopped 31 shots as the Sharks continued their record of not having lost at home in regulation time against Montreal dating back to 1999. The Canadiens failed to maintain pressure against Jones, who turned away several point-blank shots early and then was rarely tested. Andrew Lehkonen scored a power-play goal late in the third period, but there was not time enough for the Canadiens to find a tying goal. In the day’s other game, Sean Monahan scored the shootout winner in Calgary’s 3-2 victory over Minnesota. Kris Versteeg and Mikael Backlund scored in regulation for the Flames, while the Wild’s goals came from Chris Stewart and Mikko Koivu.

CRICKET

Maxwell fined by team

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was fined yesterday by his team for “disrespectful” comments about teammate Matthew Wade on the eve of their opening one-day international against New Zealand in Sydney. Maxwell on Thursday said he felt as though batting below Wade at No. 6 for Victoria in the domestic Sheffield Shield cricket hurt his selection chances for Australia’s third Test against South Africa in Adelaide last week. Australia Captain Steve Smith and the team’s leadership party fined Maxwell for what they termed his “disrespectful” comments toward his state skipper and ODI teammate Wade. Head coach Darren Lehmann said Maxwell’s words in a media conference were “disappointing,” leading to Smith and Australia’s senior members to impose a fine on the 28-year-old. “Everyone was disappointed in his comments,” Smith told reporters. “I’ve expressed that to him myself and spoke to the team. One of our values is respect and having respect for your teammates, opposition, the fans, the media. I thought what he said was very disrespectful to a teammate and his Victorian captain.”