Klopp says Divock Origi primed to fill Coutinho void

AFP, BOURNEMOUTH, England

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that Divock Origi is primed to help fill the vast attacking void left by Philippe Coutinho’s absence through injury.

Liverpool will be without the influential Brazilian playmaker for about six weeks with an ankle injury he sustained in the win over Sunderland last weekend that kept them firmly in the early title race.

Klopp and Liverpool are also missing England striker Daniel Sturridge as he continues to struggle with a calf injury, which means Belgium international Origi will lead the line in their Premier League clash against AFC Bournemouth today.

After spending most of the season on the substitutes’ bench, Origi is set for his first sustained run in the starting lineup, but Klopp has no concerns about his ability to step up.

“Divock is still 21 and he hasn’t had the most match time in the last few months, so then he had no rhythm, but he is always working, never moaning,” Klopp said. “I was really happy for him having this opportunity and being in the shape to use it. It was really nice to see.”

“Timing is really important. You don’t always have influence on timing, but in this case it worked out really well because it was exactly one or two weeks since Divock was back in shape, in the race,” he said. “That was lucky, I would say, so he was ready for this specific moment coming in. I think everybody could see the difference between one or two substitutions when he came in a little bit earlier, it was not too easy for him.”

Liverpool are boosted by the return of forward Roberto Firmino after he recovered from a calf injury, while midfielder Adam Lallana has returned to training following a groin injury, but is unlikely to be risked.

Klopp is wary of the threat posed by Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth, who are up to 12th place after some enterprising displays.

“I have seen a lot of Bournemouth games this season and they did well,” Klopp said. “They are a football-playing side with a good plan. Eddie Howe is doing a fantastic job there.”

“They have, of course, the pressure we all have to win games, but it’s a club that knows about the difficulty of the league,” he said. “So they are cool enough and confident enough to cause each team problems. We need to find solutions for these problems and that’s what we’ve tried to do.”

Bournemouth were beaten 3-1 by Arsenal last weekend, but will look to prove they are a side who can trouble the top-flight’s bigger clubs.

However, Howe has injury problems, with goalkeeper Artur Boruc and defender Charlie Daniels again expected to be out after they missed the defeat at the Emirates Stadium.

“We felt Boruc could’ve been available last week but he missed out,” Howe said. “He’s improving, whereas [Andrew] Surman has had a slight setback. He felt some discomfort in his hamstring so he won’t be available.”

“Charlie missed the Arsenal game, so we’re going to have to make a late decision on him,” he said. “We have a couple of selection issues, but with the strength of the squad there are opportunities there.”

This is a milestone match for Howe as he takes charge of Bournemouth for 300th time, a spell that has him sitting second on the Premier League list of longest-serving managers behind Arsenal’s Arsene Wenger.