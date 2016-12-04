Bayern Munich return to the top of Bundesliga table

AP, BERLIN

It was far from convincing, but Bayern Munich did enough to return to the top of the Bundesliga on goal difference with a 3-1 win against FSV Mainz 05 on Friday.

Robert Lewandowski scored two goals against his favorite Bundesliga opponents, while Arjen Robben grabbed the other as Bayern joined promoted RB Leipzig on 30 points.

“If we keep delivering, then we’ve every chance of being Bundesliga champion,” Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said after the game.

Rummenigge’s side suffered an early setback when Jhon Cordoba fired Mainz ahead in the fourth minute. The Colombian easily eluded Javi Martinez’ weak challenge and fired beyond the despairing Manuel Neuer inside the far post.

Lewandowski equalized just minutes later. Robben set him up with a simple pass after Philipp Lahm broke up an attack with a finely timed challenge on Yunus Malli to start a counter.

“You can see that he got me first and then the ball,” said Malli, unhappy that the referee waved play on.

Mainz continued attacking and was enjoying the lion’s share of possession, but Robben made the difference. The unmarked Dutch winger headed Bayern in front in the 21st, when Thomas Mueller chased down Franck Ribery’s wayward cross and produced a fine cross.

Mueller had just missed a good chance himself when he only had the goalkeeper to beat. The Germany forward, who scored 32 goals across all competitions for Bayern last season, continues to wait for his first league goal this campaign.

Mainz kept pushing hard for an equalizer that never arrived before Lewandowski sealed it with a brilliant free-kick in injury time.

It was the Poland striker’s 11th goal in 12 league games against Mainz, more than he has scored against any other Bundesliga side.