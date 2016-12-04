Chicago hand Cavaliers third straight defeat

AP and AFP, CHICAGO

Chicago beat slumping Cleveland 111-105 on Friday to narrow the gap between the Central Division heavyweights to two games, with Jimmy Butler leading the way with 26 points.

It was the third straight defeat for the reigning league champions after having started the season an impressive 13-2.

Toronto also hold a two-game lead in the Atlantic Division after routing the Los Angeles Lakers in their largest win of the season.

In the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Clippers won comfortably in New Orleans, while San Antonio re-established their three-game break in the Southwest by recovering from a slow start and narrowly beating Washington.

Chicago’s Dwyane Wade had 24 points for the Bulls, who dominated Cleveland 78-60 in the key and won despite sinking of three of 18 three-point attempts.

The Bulls used a strong third quarter to turn a one-point halftime deficit into an 88-80 lead. And they withstood several pushes in the fourth to knock off the defending NBA champions.

LeBron James, who turned up in a Chicago Cubs jersey after losing a bet with Wade on the outcome of baseball’s World Series, scored 27 points for the Cavaliers.

Wade escorted him through the halls, teasing him a little.

“You aren’t going to smile for my Snapchat?” Wade said, his cell phone aimed at James.

“Why are you following me? You already won the bet,” James said.

Before they headed to their separate locker rooms, Wade could not resist a little more friendly banter.

“Doesn’t he look good everybody?” Wade said. “Look at him, he looks great.”

Toronto made it five straight wins by cruising past the Lakers 113-80.

Kyle Lowry had 24 points, going six of nine on three-point attempts as the Raptors beat the Lakers for the fourth straight time and set a new season high for winning margin, bettering their 27-point win against Philadelphia five weeks earlier.

DeMar DeRozan and Norman Powell both added 16 points for Toronto.

Brandon Ingram had 17 points for the Lakers.

Los Angeles’ Blake Griffin had 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Clippers to a 114-96 win in New Orleans.

Chris Paul had 17 points and 13 assists for the Clippers, who backed up their win in Cleveland on Thursday and moved within one win of Pacific Division leader Golden State.

Anthony Davis hurt his right shoulder, but played through it, scoring 21 points for New Orleans.

San Antonio’s Kawhi Leonard sank the winning basket with six seconds remaining as the Spurs escaped from early trouble and beat Washington 107-105.

Leonard had 23 points and LaMarcus Aldridge added 19 for the Spurs, who have won their past 17 home games against the Wizards.

Bradley Beal was five for five on three-pointers in scoring 23 points for the Wizards. His final three gave Washington a 103-102 lead with 53 seconds remaining. Danny Green’s three-pointer put San Antonio ahead 105-103 with 19 seconds to go.

John Wall tied it with 11.2 seconds left on a driving layup before Leonard rose for a jumper at the top of the key. Otto Porter Jr missed a runner off a Washington inbounds play that would have tied the game.

Detroit tied a team record with 17 three-pointers in routing Atlanta 121-85.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 23 points and Tobias Harris added 18 for the Pistons, who had seven players score in double figures and made it five wins from six.

Houston led from start to finish in winning 128-110 in Denver, Boston needed a 10-0 surge in the fourth quarter to pull away from Sacramento and record a 97-92 win, while a sloppy New York gave up the lead against Minnesota in the fourth quarter before snatching it back and edging the Timberwolves 118-114.