SPORTS BRIEFS

BASEBALL

Guerrero signs with Dragons

Cuban infielder Alex Guerrero has signed a one-year deal with the Chunichi Dragons of Japan’s Central league. The deal is worth US$1.3 million plus incentives, the Central League club announced on its Web site. The 30-year-old, who can also play outfield, played in 117 Major League Baseball games for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2014-2015 seasons, batting .224 with 11 home runs. He missed most of the 2016 season with a knee injury and was released during the summer. Guerrero was used primarily in left field and at third base with the Dodgers.

ICE HOCKEY

Blues beat Stars in overtime

St Louis’ Vladimir Tarasenko on Monday scored at 3 minutes, 24 seconds of overtime to lift the Blues to a 4-3 victory over Dallas, moving within two points of NHL Central Division leaders Chicago. Tarasenko took a pass from Jori Lehtera and fired a wrist-shot past Stars goalie Antti Niemi for 10th of the season and team-leading 23rd point. Stars defenseman Jamie Oleksiak scored twice, including the tying goal with 50 seconds left in the third period, with Niemi pulled for an extra skater. Robby Fabbri, Alex Pietrangelo and David Perron also scored for St Louis, while Jamie Benn had the Stars’ other goal. The other game on Monday was also decided in overtime, as Thomas Hickey scored 3 minutes, 7 seconds into the extra period to give the New York Islanders a 2-1 home win against Calgary. With the Flames caught in an awkward change after Michael Frolik broke his stick, captain John Tavares wheeled around the zone and then backhanded one that Hickey tipped past Brian Elliott. Tavares also scored in the first period.

RUGBY UNION

Geldenhuys quits Italy team

Italy lock Quintin Geldenhuys on Monday announced his retirement from international rugby after a 67-cap career that saw him captain the Azzurri five times. South Africa-born Geldenhuys, who is on the books at Italian side Zebre, played his 67th and final game for Italy in a recent defeat to Tonga. However, the towering 35-year-old said he plans to make Italy his home. “I came to Italy in 2005 and I will always be grateful to the country and all of Italian rugby for what they have given me,” Geldenhuys said. “Our kids were born here, it’s our home and we’ll be staying here in the future. Wearing the blue jersey and taking part in two [Rugby] World Cups was not something I imagined I’d be doing when I arrived to play for Viadana, and captaining the country that adopted me was a huge privilege.”

SOCCER

Las Palmas defeat Bilbao

Kevin-Prince Boateng on Monday scored in the first half to lead UD Las Palmas to a 3-1 La Liga win over 10-man Athletic Bilbao. Momo and Jonathan Viera added second-half goals to secure Las Palmas’ second straight home victory. Athletic got on the board with a penalty-kick converted by Raul Garcia late in the game at Gran Canaria Stadium. Athletic played a man down from the 74th minute, as Spain striker Aritz Aduriz was sent off with a second yellow card. After 13 rounds, Las Palmas are 10th with 19 points, one point behind Athletic. Real Madrid lead with 33 points, six more than Barcelona and Sevilla. Barcelona host Madrid at the Camp Nou on Saturday in the first Clasico of the season.