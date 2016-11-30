Westbrook leads Oklahoma City to win over Knicks

AP, NEW YORK

Russell Westbrook on Monday night got his third straight triple-double and nearly did it by halftime, finishing with 27 points, 18 rebounds and 14 assists for his NBA-leading eighth of the season as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the New York Knicks 112-103.

Westbrook had 14 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists at the break to average a triple-double for the season — 30.9 points, 11.3 assists and 10.3 rebounds through more than a month of the season.

Enes Kanter added a season-high 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, while Steven Adams had 14 points and 10 boards in the Thunder’s third straight victory.

Derrick Rose scored a season-best 30 points, but the Knicks had their six-game home winning streak snapped. Kristaps Porzingis added 21 points and Carmelo Anthony had 18, but shot just four for 19.

WARRIORS 105, HAWKS 100

In Oakland, California, Kevin Durant had 25 points and 14 rebounds and Draymond Green blocked two shots in the final 43.4 seconds as Golden State held off Atlanta and their strong bench for a 12th straight victory.

Stephen Curry scored 25 points with four three-pointers, while Klay Thompson added 20 points as Golden State’s Big Three each reached 20 points for the second consecutive game.

Dennis Schroder scored 24 points for the Hawks. Dwight Howard added 14 points and 16 rebounds, and Paul Millsap had 14 points and 14 boards.

CELTICS 112, HEAT 104

In Miami, Isaiah Thomas had 25 points and eight assists, while Avery Bradley added 18 points as Boston beat Miami.

Jae Crowder scored 17 points and Kelly Olynyk had 14 for the Celtics, who beat Miami for the fourth consecutive time.

Goran Dragic had 27 points and 17 assists for the Heat, setting season bests in both categories. Hassan Whiteside added 25 points and 17 rebounds, while Josh Richardson scored 12.

JAZZ 112, TIMBERWOLVES 103

In Minneapolis, Minnesota, George Hill had 24 points, eight rebounds and four assists, while Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 17 rebounds to lead Utah over Minnesota for their third straight win.

Gordon Hayward scored 24 points and Utah’s top-ranked defense put the clamps on young Timberwolves stars Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Towns had 19 points and 12 rebounds, but shot eight of 18 and struggled with foul trouble. Wiggins scored 13 points on six-for-16 shooting.

In other results, it was:

‧ Raptors 122, 76ers 95

‧ Wizards 101, Kings 95, OT

‧ Hornets 104, Grizzlies 85