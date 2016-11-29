SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

PREMIER LEAGUE

Coach sent off as United tie

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was on Sunday sent off for the second time in a month as the controversial coach watched his side draw 1-1 at home to West Ham United and lose more ground in the Premier League title race. This time, Mourinho’s crime was simple petulance, booting a bottle down the touchline after what he felt was an unjust booking for Paul Pogba. Arsenal moved within three points of the top spot after Alexis Sanchez scored twice in a 3-1 home win over AFC Bournemouth. Southampton found a new hero in 19-year-old winger Josh Sims, whose assured debut included setting up Charlie Austin to head what proved to be the winner only 43 seconds into a 1-0 victory over Everton. Stoke City took advantage of an unwitting own-goal by Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes to earn a 1-0 win.

LIGUE 1

Cavani leads PSG to 2-1 win

Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday closed to within a point of Ligue 1 leaders OGC Nice as Edinson Cavani’s brace secured an impressive 2-1 win away to Olympique Lyonnais. Nice, who were held to a 1-1 draw at home by SC Bastia earlier in the day, finished the weekend where they started it, on top of the table, but they are now only a single point better off than in-form AS Monaco and Paris. Earlier in the day, AS Saint-Etienne won 2-1 at Angers SCO to rise to eighth.

LA LIGA

Barcelona, Sociedad draw

Barcelona’s winless streak at Real Sociedad stretched to eight games as the Spanish champions were outplayed in a 1-1 draw on Sunday that left them six points adrift of La Liga leaders Real Madrid. Earlier, Atletico Madrid got back to winning ways and moved back into the top four as goals from Diego Godin, Kevin Gameiro and Yannick Carrasco ensured a comfortable 3-0 win at CA Osasuna. Atletico leapfrog Villarreal, who earlier lost 2-0 at home to Deportivo Alaves, into fourth and move back to within nine points of Real Madrid. Granada remain winless and rooted to the bottom after a 3-1 defeat at RC Celta de Vigo.

BUNDESLIGA

Ibisevic scores 100th goal

Veteran forward Vedad Ibisevic on Sunday scored twice, taking his career tally of Bundesliga goals to 100, only to get himself sent off as Hertha BSC beat FSV Mainz 05 2-1 to go third. Schalke 04 continued their recovery from a disastrous start to the season when they beat SV Darmstadt 98 3-1 on an eventful afternoon for Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who set up one goal, scored another and missed a penalty. Ibisevic, 32, reached his milestone on his 240th Bundesliga appearance, playing for his fourth club.

SERIE A

Genoa crush Juventus 3-1

Genoa on Sunday blew away Serie A leaders Juventus, getting three goals in a pulsating 3-1 win. AS Roma beat Deflino Pescara 3-2 in the late game, thanks to a flying start by Edin Dzeko. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic tapped in Dusan Basta’s cross to give SS Lazio a 1-0 win at US Citta di Palermo. Andrea Masiello and Jasmin Kurtic scored to give Atalanta BC a 2-0 win at Bologna. Palermo are now level at the bottom with Crotone, who drew 1-1 with UC Sampdoria. Marco Sau scored with a back-heel flick to give Cagliari a 2-1 win over Udinese in the afternoon’s other match.