Tom Brady equals Manning record as Patriots edge Jets

AFP, LOS ANGELES

The New England Patriots on Sunday squeezed past the New York Jets to give Tom Brady his 200th win, while Cairo Santos’ kicked a 34-yard field goal with no time left as Kansas City stunned Denver.

Brady threw an eight-yard touchdown pass to Malcolm Mitchell with 1 minute, 56 seconds remaining as the Patriots rallied from an early 10-point deficit to edge the Jets 22-17.

Brady completed 30 of 40 passes for 286 yards and became the fifth quarterback ever to surpass 60,000 passing yards with an 18-yard completion in the second quarter to Julian Edelman. He also earned his 200th career win, which ties him with retired All-Star Peyton Manning for the record by a quarterback.

The Patriots improved to 9-2 in the season and clinched their 16th straight winning season, the longest such stretch in the NFL since the Dallas Cowboys had 20 straight from 1966 to 1985.

NFL kickers earned their keep on Sunday, and no one did it more dramatically than Kansas City, who beat the Broncos 30-27 in overtime on Santos’ field goal with no time remaining.

Santos’ second field goal of the overtime pinballed off the left upright and stayed in as the Chiefs gave their playoff hopes a huge boost.

Quarterback Alex Smith twice drove the Chiefs to within field goal range in overtime and engineered the game-tying touchdown drive and two-point conversion in the final moments of regulation.

The Chiefs overcame a three-touchdown performance by Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian, including two scores in the fourth quarter, the last coming with three minutes left in regulation.

The win gives the Chiefs an advantage on Denver in the race for a playoff spot. Kansas City took over sole possession of second place and remain one game behind the AFC West-leading Oakland Raiders with five games on the season.

Denver attempted a 62-yard field goal in overtime that was well short, giving the Chiefs a final chance.

Kansas City took over at the Denver 48 with just more than one minute remaining in overtime. Smith quickly drove the Chiefs down to the 16-yard line, setting up Santos’ winner.

“That kid has a big leg. They tried it, but it gave us an opportunity and we were able to capitalize,” Smith said of the failed 62-yard attempt.