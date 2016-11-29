Hayes scores as Bruins beat Tampa

AP, BOSTON

Jimmy Hayes on Sunday capped Boston’s three-goal second period with his first of the NHL season, while Tuukka Rask stopped 30 shots as the Bruins snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1.

Rask lost his bid for his fourth shutout with 2 minutes, 39 seconds to play, when Victor Hedman scored, but he improved to 12-4.

David Pastrnak had his team-leading 13th goal, while David Backes and Dominic Moore also scored. Ben Bishop made 26 saves for Tampa Bay, who lost their second straight.

Claude Julien coached his 726th game with the Bruins, tying Milt Schmidt — the oldest living member of the Hall of Fame at 98 years old — for second in team history.

Hayes tipped David Krejci’s pass into the top right corner late in the second to make it 3-0. He then reached over his shoulder and motioned as if he was removing his scoring drought from his shoulders. It was his first goal since Feb. 24.

Boston scored just four total goals in their previous three games.

In Raleigh, North Carolina, Jeff Skinner had a goal and an assist in Carolina’s 3-2 win over Florida, who fired coach Gerard Gallant after the game.

Tom Rowe, who was promoted to general manager before the season, is to assume coaching duties, said a source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the moves.

Carolina goalie Michael Leighton stopped 31 shots in his first NHL game this season. Cam Ward started the previous nine games for Carolina.

Viktor Stalberg and Derek Ryan also scored for Carolina, with Ryan getting his first of the season.

In Edmonton, Alberta, Jamie McGinn broke a tie with 3 minutes, 44 seconds left, while Mike Smith made 41 saves in Arizona’s 2-1 victory over the Oilers.

McGinn was left all alone in front and defeated goalie Cam Talbot to the stick side.

Radim Vrbata also scored to help the Coyotes complete a home-and-home sweep. They edged the Oilers in a shoot-out on Friday night in the desert.

The Coyotes have won three of their past four to improve to 8-10-2. They are also 21-0-4 against Edmonton in the past 25 meetings, the longest stretch since Philadelphia went 32 games in a row without a regulation loss to Los Angeles more than 30 years ago.

In other games, Philadelphia won 5-3 at home to Calgary, with Anthony Stolarz making 29 saves for his first NHL win; Ottawa won 2-0 at the New York Rangers for their fourth straight victory; and Winnipeg beat visiting Nashville 3-0 to end a five-game losing streak.